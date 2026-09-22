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Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:56 - 22 September 2026
Antoine Semenyo
Ghana’s Black Stars have been hit by several withdrawals and injury concerns ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.
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Ghana’s Black Stars have been hit by a growing number of injury concerns and reported withdrawals ahead of their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

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Head coach Carlos Queiroz has already made several changes to his squad following medical concerns involving some of the players originally selected.

Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from the team to continue his recovery, while Antoine Semenyo has also reportedly pulled out after suffering a swollen ankle.

Defender Abdul Rahman Baba has also been ruled out after reporting to camp for assessment. Medical checks reportedly confirmed that the PAOK left-back is not fit to feature during the international window.

Antoine Semenyo

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Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo

  • Club: Manchester City

  • Status: Reportedly withdrawn – ankle injury

Semenyo is the latest high-profile player reported to have withdrawn from the Black Stars squad.

According to reports, the forward suffered a swollen ankle and will therefore miss Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

His withdrawal comes shortly after an impressive performance for Manchester City, where he scored twice and provided an assist in the 5-3 Premier League victory over Sunderland on September 20.

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Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus

  • Club: Tottenham Hotspur

  • Status: Withdrawn – recovery

Kudus was initially named in Queiroz’s squad after returning to the national team following a lengthy injury absence.

However, the Tottenham forward has opted to remain with his club and continue his recovery rather than join the Black Stars for the international fixtures.

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Abdul Rahman Baba

Abdul Rahman Baba
Abdul Rahman Baba

  • Club: PAOK

  • Status: Ruled out – injury

Baba reported to the Black Stars camp for medical assessment but was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming matches.

His absence adds to Queiroz’s defensive concerns as Ghana prepare for the qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu

  • Club: OGC Nice

  • Status: Reported fitness concern

Alidu Seidu has also been linked with the latest injury concerns surrounding the Black Stars squad.

However, his situation requires caution. While reports have raised questions over his fitness, the Ghana Football Association’s latest squad update lists Seidu among the players added to the team following medical uncertainties.

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Prince Kwabena Adu

Ghana forward Prince Kwabena Adu (25) and England defender Ezri Konsa (2) battle for the ball in front of the goal during the June 23rd FIFA World Cup. | Photo via IMAGO

  • Club: Viktoria Plzeň

  • Status: Major doubt – head injury

Prince Kwabena Adu is another player facing uncertainty ahead of the qualifiers.

The forward was stretchered off after suffering a head injury during Viktoria Plzeň’s match against Slavia Prague.

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His club coach, Radoslav Kováč, said he had not yet received information from the medical team on the severity of the injury.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images

Captain Jordan Ayew has joined the list after groin injury.

No.

Player

Club

Reason/Status

1

Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur

Withdrawn – continuing recovery

2

Nathaniel Adjei

Lorient

Withdrawn – injury

3

Prince Kwabena Adu

Viktoria Plzeň

Injury concern – head injury

4

Antoine Semenyo

Manchester City

Reportedly withdrawn – swollen ankle

5

Abdul Rahman Baba

PAOK

Reportedly ruled out – injury

6

Thomas Partey

Al Shabab

Unavailable – hamstring injury

8

Alidu Seidu

OGC Nice

Reported injury concern – status to be confirmed

9

Jordan Ayew

Sheffield United F.C

Ruled out due to groin injury

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