Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers
Ghana’s Black Stars have been hit by a growing number of injury concerns and reported withdrawals ahead of their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.
Head coach Carlos Queiroz has already made several changes to his squad following medical concerns involving some of the players originally selected.
Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from the team to continue his recovery, while Antoine Semenyo has also reportedly pulled out after suffering a swollen ankle.
Defender Abdul Rahman Baba has also been ruled out after reporting to camp for assessment. Medical checks reportedly confirmed that the PAOK left-back is not fit to feature during the international window.
Antoine Semenyo
Club: Manchester City
Status: Reportedly withdrawn – ankle injury
Semenyo is the latest high-profile player reported to have withdrawn from the Black Stars squad.
According to reports, the forward suffered a swollen ankle and will therefore miss Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers.
His withdrawal comes shortly after an impressive performance for Manchester City, where he scored twice and provided an assist in the 5-3 Premier League victory over Sunderland on September 20.
Mohammed Kudus
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Status: Withdrawn – recovery
Kudus was initially named in Queiroz’s squad after returning to the national team following a lengthy injury absence.
However, the Tottenham forward has opted to remain with his club and continue his recovery rather than join the Black Stars for the international fixtures.
Abdul Rahman Baba
Club: PAOK
Status: Ruled out – injury
Baba reported to the Black Stars camp for medical assessment but was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming matches.
His absence adds to Queiroz’s defensive concerns as Ghana prepare for the qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.
Alidu Seidu
Club: OGC Nice
Status: Reported fitness concern
Alidu Seidu has also been linked with the latest injury concerns surrounding the Black Stars squad.
However, his situation requires caution. While reports have raised questions over his fitness, the Ghana Football Association’s latest squad update lists Seidu among the players added to the team following medical uncertainties.
Prince Kwabena Adu
Club: Viktoria Plzeň
Status: Major doubt – head injury
Prince Kwabena Adu is another player facing uncertainty ahead of the qualifiers.
The forward was stretchered off after suffering a head injury during Viktoria Plzeň’s match against Slavia Prague.
His club coach, Radoslav Kováč, said he had not yet received information from the medical team on the severity of the injury.
Jordan Ayew
Captain Jordan Ayew has joined the list after groin injury.
No.
Player
Club
Reason/Status
1
Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur
Withdrawn – continuing recovery
2
Nathaniel Adjei
Lorient
Withdrawn – injury
3
Prince Kwabena Adu
Viktoria Plzeň
Injury concern – head injury
4
Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City
Reportedly withdrawn – swollen ankle
5
Abdul Rahman Baba
PAOK
Reportedly ruled out – injury
6
Thomas Partey
Al Shabab
Unavailable – hamstring injury
8
Alidu Seidu
OGC Nice
Reported injury concern – status to be confirmed
9
Jordan Ayew
Sheffield United F.C
Ruled out due to groin injury