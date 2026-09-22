5 habits men love but are sometimes too shy to ask their wives

5 habits men love but are sometimes too shy to ask their wives

5 habits men love but are sometimes too shy to ask their wives

Discover 5 simple habits men love in marriage but are often too shy to ask for.

Small gestures like initiating intimacy and dressing up can help keep romance alive in marriage.

Genuine compliments, quality time and undivided attention can make a husband feel valued and appreciated.

Simple acts of affection, such as hugs, kisses and holding hands, can strengthen emotional connection between couples.

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Marriage can make couples comfortable with each other, but that comfort can sometimes make people stop doing the little things they used to do while dating.

The truth is, affection does not always have to come in grand gestures. Sometimes, it is the small things, a compliment, a surprise hug or simply making an effort to look good for your partner that keep the connection alive.

And while every man is different, there are certain simple gestures many husbands may appreciate but feel too shy to ask their wives for directly.

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Here are five worth trying.

1. Initiate intimacy sometimes

Intimacy should not always begin with one person.

Some husbands may enjoy knowing that their wives also desire them, rather than always having to make the first move.

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Whether it is initiating a romantic moment, giving him a passionate kiss or simply making it clear that you want to be close to him, taking the initiative can make your partner feel wanted.

The key is that it should be mutual, comfortable and something both partners genuinely want.

READ ALSO: 6 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

2. Dress up for him at home

You do not always have to wait for a wedding, dinner or special occasion before making an effort with your appearance.

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Sometimes, putting on something you know your husband likes, doing your hair or simply wearing a nice fragrance at home can be a sweet way of keeping romance alive.

It is not about looking perfect every day. It is about occasionally making that extra effort and reminding your partner that you still want to impress him.

READ ALSO: 7 simple things you can do to have a better week

3. Compliment him genuinely

Compliment him genuinely

Men can enjoy compliments too, even if they do not always ask for them.

Tell him when he looks good. Notice his new haircut. Compliment his outfit. Let him know when you appreciate something he has done for the family.

Even a simple “You look really good today” can go a long way.

After years of marriage, couples can become so familiar with each other that they stop saying the things they once said freely while dating.

Sometimes, your husband may simply want to know that you still notice him.

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4. Give him your undivided attention

Couple spending quality time after long stress

Sometimes, the best gift you can give your partner is your attention.

Put the phone down, sit beside him and ask about his day. Listen when he is telling you something instead of preparing your response or scrolling through social media.

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You do not need to have a deep conversation every night. Even laughing together, watching something you both enjoy or talking about random things can help you reconnect.

In a busy marriage, quality time can easily become something couples postpone until they have “free time”, which may never come.

READ ALSO: 5 fruits that may help improve digestion and keep your bowel movements regular

5. Show affection without being asked

Subtle Yet Powerful Affection

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A surprise hug. A kiss before he leaves for work. Holding his hand while watching television. Resting your head on his shoulder.

Small gestures of affection can communicate a lot without requiring a long conversation.

And affection should not only appear when one partner wants intimacy. Sometimes, a simple touch or hug can just mean, “I love you, and I am happy you are here.”

Marriage is also about the little things

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Romance does not necessarily disappear because couples have been married for years. Sometimes, life simply gets busy and couples stop making time for the little gestures that once came naturally.

You do not have to do everything on this list every day. The important thing is to keep learning what makes your partner feel loved, appreciated and desired.