Kweku Smoke and Black Sherif take over Apple Music Top 20

Kweku Smoke and Black Sherif take over Apple Music Top 20

Apple Music Top 20 (Sept. 22): Kweku Smoke runs the Charts as Black Sherif follows

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke is making a strong showing on Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana playlist, occupying several of the chart’s leading positions in the latest screenshot provided.

Kweku Smoke dominates Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20, occupying the first three positions with Bra, Bombe and Survivor.

Black Sherif also features prominently, with six songs in the chart, including Jolie, Expresso and Forever featuring AratheJay.

Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun appear at number 18 with their collaboration B4 B4, according to the chart screenshot.

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The rapper takes the first three spots with Bra, Bombe and Survivor, while his other songs also feature prominently in the chart’s top 20.

Black Sherif also maintains a notable presence, with several tracks appearing among the leading entries, including Jolie, Expresso and Forever.

The Apple Music playlist, which tracks the most-played songs in Ghana and is updated daily, provides a snapshot of what listeners are streaming on the platform.

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Here are the top 20 songs shown in the Apple Music Ghana chart:

Apple Music Top 20 Ghana songs

01 - Kweku Smoke( Bra) 02 - Kweku Smoke(Bombe) 03- Kweku Smoke & Lasmid(Faith)

04 -Kweku Smoke(Survivor) 05- Kweku Smoke(Soul Healer) 06- Kweku Smoke & Diko(Mmereniho) 07- Kweku Smoke(Hallelujah) 08 - Kweku Smoke & Kwesi Arthur(Power House) 09- Kweku Smoke(Okwantuni) 10- Kweku Smoke(Life Of A Hustler) 11-Kweku Smoke(No Days Off) 12- Kweku Smoke (Set it staright) 13- Black Sherif(Expresso) 14- Black Sherif(Jolie) 15- Kweku Smoke(Through The Pain) 16- Black Sherif(Forever (feat. AratheJay) 17- Black Sherif(Frontline) 18- Love Again( Black Sherif Feat. Full Blown) 19- Fameya(Gen Z ) 20-Black Sherif(Run Around)

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Kweku Smoke occupies the first three positions, with Bra at number one, followed by Bombe and Survivor.

His presence extends beyond the top three, with tracks such as Faith, Soul Healer, Mmereniho and Hallelujah also appearing in the top 10.

The chart also features collaborations, including Faith with Lasmid and Power House with Kwesi Arthur.

Black Sherif appears at numbers 13 and 14 with Jolie and Expresso, respectively.

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His songs Forever, featuring AratheJay, Frontline, Run Around and Love Again, featuring Full Blow, also appear in the top 20.

Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun make an appearance at number 18 with B4 B4, adding another Nigerian collaboration to the chart.