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Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 22

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:48 - 22 September 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana daily exchange rates for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.
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  • The cedi weakened against the dollar, pound and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana rates.

  • The dollar is selling at GH¢11.5558, up from GH¢11.5258 previously.

  • The weaker cedi could increase the cost of imports and foreign currency payments.

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The central bank’s rates show the US dollar is buying at GH¢11.5442 and selling at GH¢11.5558.

This represents an increase from the previous rates of GH¢11.5142 for buying and GH¢11.5258 for selling recorded on Friday, September 18.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 17

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Bank of Ghana logo
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The dollar’s buying and selling rates have both increased by GH¢0.0300.

The pound sterling has also gained against the cedi, with a buying rate of GH¢15.4381 and a selling rate of GH¢15.4547.

This compares with the previous rates of GH¢15.3646 for buying and GH¢15.3811 for selling. The pound has therefore increased by GH¢0.0735 on the buying rate and GH¢0.0736 on the selling rate.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 16

Euro
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The euro’s buying rate has increased by GH¢0.0210, while its selling rate has risen by GH¢0.0222.

The latest figures show that the cedi has weakened against all three major currencies compared with the previous Bank of Ghana rates.

The movement could put upward pressure on the cost of imported goods and services, while also making foreign currency payments, international travel and other dollar-, pound- or euro-denominated expenses more expensive in cedi terms.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 15

The Bank of Ghana rates represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on the previous trading day. Actual rates offered by individual banks, forex bureaux and other providers may vary.

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