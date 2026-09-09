Advertisement

Full list: BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps operating in Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:40 - 09 September 2026
Bank of Ghana
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has identified 20 mobile loan applications operating without the requisite licence or authorisation to provide digital credit services in Ghana.
Advertisement

  • BoG has named 20 mobile loan apps operating without the required licence or authorisation.

  • The central bank warned the apps pose risks to customer data privacy and consumer protection.

  • The public has been advised to avoid unlicensed lenders and report them to BoG.

Advertisement

In a notice issued on September 8, 2026, the central bank said the move forms part of efforts to sanitise the digital credit space and protect consumers from entities operating outside the regulatory framework.

The BoG said the activities of the identified providers contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Services Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.

The central bank also warned that the operations of the unlicensed entities pose concerns relating to customer data privacy, consumer protection and regulatory compliance.

Also Read: How to survive in Ghana without depending on loan apps or MoMo borrowing

Advertisement

“The Bank reiterates that the operations of these entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection, and established regulatory standards.”

BoG warns public against unlicensed loan providers

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

The Bank of Ghana urged members of the public to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital credit providers.

“The general public is therefore strongly advised not to engage with unlicensed loan providers,” the Bank said.

Advertisement

It also cautioned banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.

Also Read: 8 ways to repay your loan early and save Money on interest

The central bank said it would continue working with relevant state institutions to identify, investigate and take enforcement action against operators that breach the regulations.

“The Bank of Ghana will continue to collaborate with relevant state institutions to identify, investigate, and take appropriate enforcement action against such entities in order to safeguard consumers and uphold the integrity, safety, and stability of the financial sector.”

The BoG further encouraged members of the public who become aware of unlicensed loan providers to report their activities to the Bank's FinTech and Innovation Department.

Advertisement

Also Read: BoG warns against scam investment platform using a fake video of Mahama endorsing the scheme

Full list of the 20 unlicensed loan apps

  1. Cascredit

  2. Cash Future

  3. Cash Cedi

  4. Cashpal

  5. Cashpal Pro

  6. CreditGo

  7. Funds Credit

  8. Glow Credit

  9. Moni Wave

  10. MoniLend

  11. Nova Cedi

  12. Onua Loan

  13. Quick Cedi

  14. Sika Boost

  15. Sika Credit

  16. Sompa Loan

  17. Sune Credit

  18. Swift Lend

  19. Target Credit

  20. Zoom Advance

 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Bank of Ghana
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘I kind of make music for the song’ – LADIPOE talks REVIVAL, Rap vs Afrobeats and why ‘the sky is big enough’
Entertainment
09.09.2026
‘I kind of make music for the song’ – LADIPOE talks REVIVAL, Rap vs Afrobeats and why ‘the sky is big enough’
Stonebwoy reveals how Sarkodie called police to arrest him
Entertainment
09.09.2026
Stonebwoy reveals how Sarkodie called police to arrest him
7 things Ghana is famous for beyond kente and shea butter
Entertainment
09.09.2026
7 things Ghana is famous for beyond kente and shea butter
A triptych showing Sadio Mane, the Ballon d'Or trophy and Achraf Hakimi.
Sports
09.09.2026
Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of African nominees
KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
News
09.09.2026
KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9
News
09.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9