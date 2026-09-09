Full list: BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps operating in Ghana
BoG has named 20 mobile loan apps operating without the required licence or authorisation.
The central bank warned the apps pose risks to customer data privacy and consumer protection.
The public has been advised to avoid unlicensed lenders and report them to BoG.
In a notice issued on September 8, 2026, the central bank said the move forms part of efforts to sanitise the digital credit space and protect consumers from entities operating outside the regulatory framework.
The BoG said the activities of the identified providers contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Services Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.
The central bank also warned that the operations of the unlicensed entities pose concerns relating to customer data privacy, consumer protection and regulatory compliance.
“The Bank reiterates that the operations of these entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection, and established regulatory standards.”
BoG warns public against unlicensed loan providers
The Bank of Ghana urged members of the public to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital credit providers.
“The general public is therefore strongly advised not to engage with unlicensed loan providers,” the Bank said.
It also cautioned banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.
The central bank said it would continue working with relevant state institutions to identify, investigate and take enforcement action against operators that breach the regulations.
“The Bank of Ghana will continue to collaborate with relevant state institutions to identify, investigate, and take appropriate enforcement action against such entities in order to safeguard consumers and uphold the integrity, safety, and stability of the financial sector.”
The BoG further encouraged members of the public who become aware of unlicensed loan providers to report their activities to the Bank's FinTech and Innovation Department.
Also Read: BoG warns against scam investment platform using a fake video of Mahama endorsing the scheme
Full list of the 20 unlicensed loan apps
Cascredit
Cash Future
Cash Cedi
Cashpal
Cashpal Pro
CreditGo
Funds Credit
Glow Credit
Moni Wave
MoniLend
Nova Cedi
Onua Loan
Quick Cedi
Sika Boost
Sika Credit
Sompa Loan
Sune Credit
Swift Lend
Target Credit
Zoom Advance
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