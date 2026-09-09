Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates published for Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The cedi lost ground against the dollar, pound and euro.

The dollar rose to GH¢11.4257 for selling, from GH¢11.4007.

The pound rose to GH¢15.4716, while the euro increased to GH¢13.2826.

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The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.4143 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4257, up from GH¢11.3893 and GH¢11.4007 respectively on Tuesday, September 8.

This means the dollar gained GH¢0.0250 on both the buying and selling rates compared with the previous day, pointing to a further weakening of the cedi against the US currency.

The pound sterling also recorded an increase against the cedi. It is trading at GH¢15.4561 for buying and GH¢15.4716 for selling, compared with Tuesday's rates of GH¢15.4291 and GH¢15.4445.

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The pound therefore rose by GH¢0.0270 on both the buying and selling rates.

Euro

The euro followed the same trend, with its buying rate increasing from GH¢13.2461 to GH¢13.2716, while the selling rate moved from GH¢13.2582 to GH¢13.2826.

This represents an increase of GH¢0.0255 on the buying rate and GH¢0.0244 on the selling rate.

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The latest figures mark another session in which the cedi has come under pressure against the three major international currencies. The movements indicate that buyers of foreign currency would need slightly more cedis to obtain dollars, pounds and euros than they did a day earlier.

The Bank of Ghana said the September 9 rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Bank of Ghana

The central bank's daily reference rates are derived from transactions reported by banks and provide a benchmark for foreign exchange dealings in the market.

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