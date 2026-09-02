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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 2

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:41 - 02 September 2026
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Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro
The Ghana cedi has weakened slightly against the US dollar and pound sterling but strengthened marginally against the euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates for Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
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  • Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro.

  • Dollar sells at GH¢11.2781; pound at GH¢15.2559 and euro at GH¢13.0739.

  • Databank projects the cedi to trade between GH¢10.95 and GH¢11.76 per $1 in September.

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The US dollar is trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.2669 and a selling rate of GH¢11.2781, with a mid-rate of GH¢11.2725.

The pound sterling is quoted at GH¢15.2396 for buying and GH¢15.2559 for selling, while the euro is trading at GH¢13.0610 for buying and GH¢13.0739 for selling.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 31

The latest rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]
Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]

The figures show a slight weakening of the cedi against the dollar compared with the previous rates, when the dollar was quoted at GH¢11.2444 to buy and GH¢11.2556 to sell.

The cedi weakened slightly against the dollar and pound, with their buying rates rising by GH¢0.0225 and GH¢0.0046 respectively, while it strengthened marginally against the euro as its buying rate fell by GH¢0.0006.

Also Read: Cedi weakens against dollar and euro, gains against pound: Latest BoG rates

The cedi also weakened marginally against the pound, while it recorded a slight improvement against the euro.

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The latest movement comes against the backdrop of a September forecast by Databank, which expects the cedi to remain relatively stable during the month.

Databank projects that the cedi could trade within a range of GH¢10.95 to GH¢11.76 to the US dollar in September.

Also Read: Cedi weakens slightly against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for August 25

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

The outlook is linked to expected support from the Bank of Ghana, although increased demand for foreign exchange could put some pressure on the local currency.

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Databank expects the central bank to modestly increase its foreign exchange support beyond $1 billion, particularly as seasonal demand for imports rises ahead of the festive period.

In August, the Bank of Ghana was estimated to have sold $912 million in foreign exchange, representing 91.2% of its planned $1 billion intervention.

Also Read: Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today

The latest BoG rates therefore remain within Databank's projected September range, with the dollar selling at GH¢11.2781 as of September 2. The cedi's performance in the coming weeks will depend largely on foreign exchange demand and the level of support provided by the central bank.

Latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates for Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates for Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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