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Ghana Armed Forces warns against agents as 2026 recruitment opens

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:07 - 02 September 2026
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File photo: Ghana Armed Forces
File photo: Ghana Armed Forces
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced its 2026 enlistment exercise for commissioned officers, with applications set to open online from Friday, September 4, 2026.
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  • GAF 2026 officer recruitment opens September 4.

  • GH¢200 vouchers go on sale September 3; deadline is September 23.

  • GAF warns against fraudsters and middlemen.

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The GAF announced that application vouchers will be sold for GH¢200 at designated Ghana Post offices nationwide from Thursday, September 3.

Applicants will be required to access the official recruitment portal, apply.mil.gh, to complete and submit their applications. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

GNS ANZONE Division has emerged as the overall best division at the Inter-Division Steeplechase Competition organised by the Naval Recruit Training School (NRTS). Picture by Sergeant Ampomah Samuel
GNS ANZONE Division has emerged as the overall best division at the Inter-Division Steeplechase Competition organised by the Naval Recruit Training School (NRTS). Picture by Sergeant Ampomah Samuel

Also Read: 2025/26 security services recruitment: Interior Ministry Extends Aptitude Test Dates

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 1, signed by Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the GAF said the official advertisement for the exercise was published in the Ghanaian Times on Monday, August 31, and the Daily Graphic on Tuesday, September 1.

The GAF has urged prospective applicants to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the recruitment exercise.

It also cautioned applicants against fraudsters and individuals who claim to have connections within the military.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to emphasise that it does not engage the services of middlemen or agents, nor does it charge any additional fees for enlistment,” the statement said.

Also Read: 2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration

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“Members of the public are therefore cautioned against making payments to individuals who claim to be agents, middlemen, or representatives of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

The military further encouraged the public to report suspected fraudulent activities through 0256 405 104 or WhatsApp on 0256 405 154.

“These same numbers should be used to report any fraudulent activities related to the exercise,” the GAF said.

Also Read: Over 6,000 applicants disqualified from Ghana’s security services recruitment after failing drug and mental health tests

The Armed Forces said applicants should obtain information about the exercise only through its official social media platforms or the designated contact numbers.

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The announcement follows the publication of the 2026 enlistment requirements and application details, as the military prepares to receive applications for the latest intake.

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