2026/27 enlistment: Ghana Armed Forces portal, E-Voucher, how to apply and key tips
GAF recruitment portal opens September 4, 2026, with Ghana Post E-Vouchers available from September 3 at GH¢200.
Applicants must meet the age, height, academic and medical requirements, including a minimum Second Class Lower degree for officer candidates.
Applications must be submitted through apply.mil.gh, with GAF warning applicants against agents, fraudsters and fake recruitment channels.
This follows the commencement of sales of the mandatory electronic voucher by Ghana Post on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
The Ghana Post E-Voucher, a scratch card containing a serial number and PIN code, will be sold from September 3 to September 23, 2026, at GH¢200 through post offices nationwide. Applicants can call Ghana Post on 0256405154 or 0256405104 for assistance.
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This year's recruitment includes the Regular Career Officer Course, which requires applicants to hold a first degree of not below Second Class Lower from an accredited university or institution.
Eligibility
Under the general requirements for the Military Academy intake, applicants must be Ghanaian citizens of good character, medically fit according to GAF standards and able to pass the Pre-Joining Fitness Test.
Regular Cadet applicants must also be unmarried, not bonded and between 18 and 26 years old by February 18, 2027.
Also Read: Gov’t recruits 8 residents who helped recover bodies from August 6 helicopter crash into Ghana Armed Forces
The minimum height requirement is 1.68 metres (5 feet 6 inches) for male applicants and 1.60 metres (5 feet 2 inches) for female applicants.
Applicants seeking entry into the Military Police must meet higher thresholds of 1.75 metres (5 feet 9 inches) for men and 1.70 metres (5 feet 7 inches) for women.
Academic Requirements
GAF's notice sets out the following qualifying routes:
BECE: Six credits, Grades 1 to 6, including English, Mathematics and Science.
WASSCE: Six credits, Grades A1 to C6, including Core English, Core Mathematics and Core Science.
SSSCE: Six credits, Grades A to D, in the required core subjects.
City & Guilds: Five credits, including English Language and Mathematics at 'O' Level, plus Grades A to D in three subjects at 'A' Level.
Proficiency in French, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, German or Swahili is listed as an added advantage.
For the Regular Career Officer Course, applicants need a first degree not below Second Class Lower, with the required discipline depending on the specialisation stream selected.
Streams include Infantry, Armour, Artillery and Army Special Operations, Signals, Information Systems and Cyber Security, Engineering, Supply and Transport, Ordnance, Explosive Ordnance, Physical Training, Education, Records, Agricultural Extension, Band and Public Relations.
Technology-related disciplines listed as eligible fields include Robotic Engineering, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing.
How to Apply
Visit any Ghana Post office nationwide from September 3 and purchase the E-Voucher for GH¢200.
Scratch the card carefully to reveal the serial number and PIN code and keep both safe. They are required for portal login and cannot be replaced if lost or damaged.
From September 4, log onto the GAF recruitment portal, apply.mil.gh, using a secure, updated browser.
Enter the voucher's serial number and PIN to begin registration.
Select the Regular Career Officer Course and the specialisation stream matching your degree discipline.
Complete the biodata and academic background sections, upload a passport photograph in the specified dimensions and attach the required certificates and transcripts.
Review all entries carefully, submit the application and print the application summary report.
Keep the summary report, degree certificate, transcripts, Ghana Card and voucher details for the documentation and screening stage.
Also Read: 2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
Tips for Applicants
Confirm that your degree classification meets the Second Class Lower requirement and that your discipline matches one of the listed streams.
Have scanned copies of your transcripts and certificates ready before starting the online application.
The process is merit-based and free apart from the cost of the E-Voucher. GAF has stated that there are no authorised agents or middlemen.
Rely only on official channels, including apply.mil.gh, Ghana Post's verified accounts, GAF's verified social media platforms and established national newspapers.
Applicants who present forged documents or provide false information face arrest and prosecution.
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