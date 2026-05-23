Government to release security services medical results next week

The Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has announced that medical results for applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment exercise will be released next week.

The government says results for the security services recruitment medical examinations will be released next week.

More than 105,000 applicants have progressed to the medical stage, far exceeding the initial target of 5,000 recruits.

The Interior Minister says government, with presidential intervention, has moved to double the recruitment intake.

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The government has announced that the results of medical examinations conducted for applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment exercise will be released next week.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, disclosed that more than 105,000 applicants successfully advanced to the medical stage of the recruitment process.

This figure is significantly higher than the initial target of 5,000 recruits expected to be enlisted at the final stage.

He made the announcement during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizen engagement programme held in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23.

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According to him, government is working closely with Members of Parliament in the region to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

He further explained that applicants who pass the medical examination will be given fair consideration as part of efforts to expand recruitment opportunities.

I can assure Ghanaians that next week, the results of the medicals that have been conducted will be released. And graciously, His Excellency intervened with the Minister of Finance to double the intake that we are going to take, he said.