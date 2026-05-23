Prosper Ogum vs Laryea Kingston: 2 Ghanaian coaches to face-off in high-stakes AFCON U17 match

Ghana’s Prosper Ogum and Uganda’s Laryea Kingston will battle for a place at the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup as the Black Starlets face Uganda in a high-stakes AFCON playoff clash in Morocco.

Ghana’s Black Starlets will face Uganda in a crucial U17 AFCON playoff clash at 19:00 GMT, with the winner securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

The match will see two Ghanaian coaches: Prosper Narteh Ogum and Laryea Kingston, go head-to-head after both sides finished third in their respective AFCON groups.

Uganda coach Laryea Kingston has impressed with an attacking side that dominated the CECAFA qualifiers, while Prosper Ogum aims to guide Ghana back to the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time since 2017.

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When Ghana’s Black Starlets face Uganda’s Cubs at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday evening, the spotlight will not only be on the young players but also in the dugout, where 2 Ghanaian coaches: Prosper Narteh Ogum and Laryea Kingston, prepare to go head-to-head. There will be a lot of Ghanaian interest in the outcome.

The playoff clash, scheduled for 19:00 GMT in Morocco, carries enormous importance. Victory guarantees qualification to the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar, while defeat means elimination and the end of the road.

Black Starlets

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The Black Starlets are desperate to return to the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time since 2017. Uganda, meanwhile, are chasing another historic milestone under the guidance of Kingston, who has already made headlines for transforming the East African side since taking charge.

Africa has been allocated 10 slots for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year. 8 teams secured qualification automatically after reaching the AFCON quarter-finals, leaving the remaining two places to be decided through playoffs between the four third-placed teams from the group stage.

That means Saturday’s meeting is effectively a “winner takes all” encounter.

Ghana finished third in Group D after collecting 4 points. The Black Starlets beat South Africa 3-1 in their final group match, drew 1 game and suffered defeat to Senegal earlier in the competition.

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Despite finishing level on points, goals scored and goals conceded with Algeria, Ghana missed out on a quarter-final place after the drawing of lots favored the North Africans.

Uganda Cubs

Uganda also ended third in Group B. Kingston’s side opened their campaign impressively with a dominant 3-0 win over DR Congo before later falling short in crucial group matches that denied them automatic progression to the knockout stage.

Prosper Ogum

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For Prosper Ogum, this tournament represents another major assignment in Ghana football after building a reputation as one of the country’s respected tacticians.

Ogum, who previously coached clubs including WAFA and Asante Kotoko, was appointed head coach of Ghana’s U17 national team in 2025. He also serves as the Ghana Football Association’s Head of Coach Education.

Ogum has been tasked with rebuilding the Black Starlets into a competitive force again. Ghana remains one of the most successful nations in U17 football history, having won the FIFA U17 World Cup twice, but recent years have been disappointing by the country’s standards.

At this AFCON tournament, Ogum’s team has shown flashes of quality. Ghana’s 3-1 victory over South Africa highlighted their attacking threat, particularly through captain Joseph Narbi and substitute Augustine Appiah. However, inconsistency in earlier matches left them relying on the playoff route to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1

Laryea Kingston

Standing on the opposite side will be former Ghana international Laryea Kingston. The former Hearts of Oak midfielder and ex-Ghana star took charge of Uganda’s youth teams in 2025 and achieved a milestone by becoming the first Ghanaian coach to qualify Uganda’s U17 team for a major international tournament.

Kingston guided Uganda through the CECAFA qualifiers with impressive numbers. His team scored 17 goals and conceded only two during qualification, recording emphatic victories including 9-0 against Sudan, 4-0 against Burundi and 3-0 against Ethiopia in the semi-finals.

Kingston himself is no stranger to Ghana football fans. As a player, he represented Ghana between 2002 and 2010, earning 36 caps and scoring 6 goals.

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Beyond qualification, this fixture carries a unique emotional layer because both coaches are Ghanaian.