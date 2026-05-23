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DR Congo World Cup squad forced to undergo 21-day isolation or risk participation amid Ebola concerns

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:16 - 23 May 2026
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DR Congo booked their place at the tournament after edging Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff
DR Congo booked their place at the tournament after edging Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff
DR Congo’s World Cup squad has reportedly been forced into a 21-day isolation period and moved training to Belgium due to concerns surrounding the country’s Ebola outbreak.
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  • DR Congo’s national football team has reportedly been ordered to undergo a 21-day isolation period before entering the United States due to Ebola outbreak concerns.

  • The team cancelled its planned training camp in Kinshasa and moved preparations to Belgium amid growing international health restrictions.

  • Health authorities and international agencies continue monitoring the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, with concerns over its possible impact on travel and football activities.

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo national football team has reportedly been instructed to undergo a 21-day isolation period before entering the United States for upcoming World Cup-related activities following concerns surrounding the country’s Ebola outbreak according to BBC sports.

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According to reports the Congolese squad has temporarily relocated its preparations to Belgium after plans for a training camp in Kinshasa were cancelled because of the health situation back home.

The development comes as health personnel continue monitoring an Ebola outbreak in parts of DR Congo, prompting stricter travel and health measures involving travellers arriving from affected regions.

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Ebola is a highly dangerous viral disease that can spread through contact with infected bodily fluids and has caused thousands of deaths across Central Africa over the past decade.

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According to WHO situation reports, the current outbreak has raised concerns among international health agencies because of delayed detection and challenges linked to conflict-affected regions in eastern Congo.

Reports indicate the Congolese football federation decided to move preparations outside the country to reduce potential complications involving travel restrictions and health protocols ahead of international competitions.

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The United States has maintained strict public health screening procedures for travellers arriving from Ebola-affected regions in the past.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously issued travel advisories and monitoring requirements linked to Ebola outbreaks in Central Africa.

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The situation could affect DR Congo’s preparations ahead of major international fixtures, especially with players needing to spend extended periods in medical observation before travelling.

DR Congo has international friendlies against Denmark and Chile on June 3 and June 9 respectively.

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The Congolese squad had originally planned to hold its camp in Kinshasa before relocating to Belgium, where the team is now continuing preparations under tighter health protocols.

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