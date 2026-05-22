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Lionel Messi becomes 2nd active player and the 1st without a Saudi contract to reach billionaire status

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:28 - 22 May 2026
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Lionel Messi is loving soccer again with Inter Miami.CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has reportedly become a billionaire through football salaries, sponsorships, investments and his major commercial deals with Inter Miami and Apple.
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  • Lionel Messi’s net worth has reportedly crossed $1 billion, making him one of the few footballers in history to achieve billionaire status.

  • Messi’s wealth comes from football salaries, sponsorship deals, investments and his lucrative Inter Miami and Apple-linked MLS agreement.

  • The Argentine superstar’s move to Inter Miami significantly boosted both his personal earnings and the global commercial value of Major League Soccer.

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According to reports from Bloomberg, Messi’s fortune has now surpassed $1 billion through a combination of football earnings, commercial endorsements and investments.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace as Al Nassr win first Saudi Pro League title in 7 years

Reports indicate that his move to Inter Miami significantly boosted his earnings because of revenue-sharing agreements connected to Major League Soccer’s partnership with Apple.

Messi’s current deal in the United States is considered one of the most commercially valuable contracts in football history.

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Unlike traditional football salaries, the agreement reportedly includes annual wages, bonuses, sponsorship revenue and a share connected to MLS streaming subscriptions through Apple TV.

Reports suggest that Messi earns between $70 million and $80 million annually from his Inter Miami package alone.

READ ALSO: 'I went into depression' – Asamoah Gyan opens up on emotional struggles

His arrival in the United States has not only transformed his own finances but also changed the business value of football in North America.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, the club has experienced massive commercial growth. Stadium attendance increased sharply, shirt sales exploded globally and streaming subscriptions for MLS matches reportedly surged. 

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Beyond football salaries, Messi has built one of the most powerful commercial brands in global sports.

Over the years, he signed multi-million-dollar endorsement deals with major international companies including Adidas, Pepsi, Mastercard, Budweiser and Gatorade.

READ ALSO: 2026 FIFA World Cup ball must be charged before matches - Everything you need to know

His long-term partnership with Adidas alone is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The football icon has also invested in hotels, real estate and hospitality businesses in Argentina, Spain and other countries.

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Messi’s billionaire status also places him alongside long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo among the wealthiest footballers in history.

For years, the two football legends dominated the sport both on and off the pitch through trophies, endorsements and commercial influence.

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