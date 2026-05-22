53-year-old Ghanaian man dies during Tawaf in Mecca

A 53-year-old Ghanaian pilgrim, Musah Sidi, has died in Mecca while performing Tawaf during Hajj. The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana confirmed the incident and described the passing as spiritually significant in Islamic tradition.

53-year-old Ghanaian pilgrim Musah Sidi reportedly collapsed and died while performing Tawaf in Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana said the family has been informed and preparations are underway for Janazah prayers and burial.

PAOG noted that in Islamic tradition, dying in a state of worship and Ihram is considered a blessing and a sign of spiritual honour.

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A Ghanaian pilgrim has reportedly passed away in Mecca while taking part in Tawaf, the sacred Islamic ritual of walking around the Holy Kaaba during Hajj.

The deceased, identified as Musah Sidi, was 53 years old. In a statement released on May 22, 2026, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana confirmed that Mr. Sidi died after collapsing at the Haram while performing the ritual.

According to the office, the incident happened during Tawaf, shortly before he passed away. The statement noted that the deceased’s family had been informed about the tragic development, while preparations were underway for Janazah (Islamic funeral prayers) following Jummah prayers before burial.

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The Pilgrims Affairs Office explained that in Islamic belief, dying while engaged in worship, especially during Tawaf and while in a state of Ihram, is considered spiritually significant.

In Islamic tradition, a pilgrim who dies in a state of worship and in Ihram is promised immense spiritual honour in the hereafter, the statement said.

The office also described such a passing as a blessing and what many Muslims consider a noble end for a believer. PAOG extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and sympathisers of the late pilgrim, while offering prayers for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

The office prayed that Mr. Sidi’s shortcomings would be forgiven and that he would be granted Jannatul Firdaus, the highest level of paradise in Islamic belief.

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