TikToker ‘Bawumiaba’ granted GH¢1 million bail after arrest for threatening President Mahama

Police said the suspect appeared in several videos circulated on social media in which she allegedly made insulting remarks about President Mahama

Police said the suspect appeared in several videos circulated on social media in which she allegedly made insulting remarks about President Mahama

A TikToker popularly known as “Bawumiaba” has been granted bail after her arrest over alleged threats against President John Dramani Mahama in viral social media videos.

NPP TikToker “Bawumiaba”, identified as Mahama Aminat, has been granted GH¢1 million bail.

The court ordered her to provide two sureties, surrender her passport or Ghana Card, and report regularly to police investigators.

The case comes amid growing debate over free speech and online expression under the current administration.

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The suspect, identified as Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, was granted bail to the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties by the court.

As part of the bail conditions, one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 monthly. The court also directed her to surrender either her passport or Ghana Card to the police and report regularly to investigators.

TikToker Aminat Mahama has been granted GH¢1 million bail with two sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 monthly.



The court also directed her to deposit her passport or Ghana Card with the police and report regularly to investigators as… pic.twitter.com/qSEXPc3Yss — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 22, 2026

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Mahama Aminat was arrested by the Ghana Police Service through the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET).

According to police, the suspect appeared in several TikTok videos in which she allegedly made insulting comments about President Mahama, threatened his life, and encouraged attacks against both the President and his wife.

Police said a joint operation involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department led to her arrest on May 20, 2026, at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

Woman arrested for threatening President John Mahama on TikTok

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The case has attracted widespread public attention and comes amid ongoing national debate over freedom of speech and online expression under the current administration.

Former Vice President and 2028 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, recently accused the Mahama administration of intimidating opposition supporters through arrests and detentions linked to political commentary on social media.