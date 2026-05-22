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Ghanaian woman pleads with gov’t and Ibrahim Mahama for help as South Africans lock up their shops

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:12 - 22 May 2026
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A distressed Ghanaian woman in South Africa has pleaded for urgent evacuation amid rising xenophobic attacks, as Ghana begins plans to repatriate affected citizens.
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  • A Ghanaian woman in South Africa has made an emotional plea for evacuation amid renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

  • In a viral video, she claimed migrants were being chased away with “canes and knives” and warned that foreigners feared for their lives.

  • The Ghanaian government has already begun evacuation plans, with hundreds of citizens reportedly registering for assistance to return home.

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A Ghanaian woman living in South Africa has made an emotional appeal to President John Dramani Mahama and the Ghanaian government for urgent evacuation as fears grow over renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

READ ALSO: Another Ghanaian in South Africa harassed by activist Queen Vee amid evacuation efforts (video)

In a viral video circulating on social media, the visibly distressed woman claimed that foreign-owned shops were being shut down and migrants chased away by groups armed with sticks and knives.

“They’ve sacked us, they made us close down our shops. They have deprived us of our daily bread,” she said in the video.
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Mahama, please come and help evacuate us. Otherwise they’ll kill us. Today they chased us away with canes and knives. They say they no longer need foreigners again.

The emotional appeal comes amid increasing concern over attacks and anti-immigrant protests in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals including Ghanaians, Nigerians and other Africans, have reportedly faced harassment, intimidation and violence.

READ ALSO: Ghana reports South Africa to AU over Xenophobic attacks, pushes for urgent action

Ghana recently protested to South African authorities over xenophobic incidents after videos of attacks on Ghanaians circulated online.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, summoned South Africa’s envoy and called for urgent intervention to prevent further escalation.

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South African authorities have since condemned the attacks.

The unrest has been linked to growing anti-immigration protests in South Africa, where some groups blame foreign nationals for unemployment, crime and economic hardship.

READ ALSO: Government defers evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

The Ghanaian government has already begun preparations to evacuate citizens who wish to return home.

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Earlier this month Ghana approved the evacuation of 300 citizens from South Africa following the attacks.

According to Ghana’s Foreign Ministry, more than 800 Ghanaians have reportedly registered with the High Commission in Pretoria seeking evacuation assistance amid fears for their safety.

The government had on Wednesday, postponed the evacuation process.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, the Ministry stated that the evacuation exercise, on Wednesday, had been to be deferred by a few days due to logistical and legal requirements that must first be completed. 

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