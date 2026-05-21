Another Ghanaian in South Africa harassed by activist Queen Vee amid evacuation efforts (video)
South African activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, has shared another video allegedly confronting and harassing a Ghanaian woman in South Africa.
The incident comes days after another Ghanaian, Emmanuel Asamoah, was evacuated following a similar viral confrontation involving the same activist.
Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has approved the evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
In a video circulated by Reality Street Talk, the self-styled activist is seen questioning a Ghanaian woman whose face was censored in the footage.
During the exchange, Queen Vee repeatedly urged the woman to return to Ghana, while claiming that the Ghanaian government had failed its citizens.
The Ghanaian woman, who appeared visibly distressed in the video, was heard pleading with those recording not to publish her footage, noting that she will soon be evacuated from the country.
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The latest incident comes just days after a similar confrontation involving another Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Asamoah, who was later evacuated from South Africa following widespread outrage over the video circulating online.
Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa following renewed reports of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that the affected individuals had complied with earlier directives by registering with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria.
According to him, the registered Ghanaians sought assistance after recent attacks and threats against foreign nationals intensified in parts of South Africa.
The evacuation forms part of government’s emergency response measures aimed at protecting Ghanaian citizens living abroad under distressing conditions.
Authorities say arrangements are currently being finalised to assist the affected individuals to safely return to Ghana in the coming days.
Government has also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad, assuring citizens that no Ghanaian would be abandoned during times of crisis.
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