Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama to sponsor business startup for xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to fully sponsor a business startup for xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah following his return to Ghana.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to fully sponsor a business startup for Emmanuel Asamoah after his return to Ghana.

Emmanuel Asamoah gained attention after appearing in a viral video linked to recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Ghanaian government facilitated his relocation home and says Ghanaians facing similar situations can seek assistance through Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully finance a business venture of Mr Emmanuel Asamoah’s choice following his return to Ghana from South Africa.

I am pleased to disclose that business mogul, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has reached out to me and offered to fully sponsor any business startup of Mr Asamoah’s choice here in Ghana, Mr Ablakwa stated in a post shared on X.

Ghana's Foreign Minister,Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa having great time with xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah

The Foreign Affairs Minister also disclosed that he hosted Mr Asamoah at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his arrival in the country.

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Yesterday, I joyfully hosted Mr. Emmanuel Asamoah, Ghana’s victim of xenophobia we relocated from South Africa. We had a great time together at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he wrote.

Mr Emmanuel Asamoah drew public attention after appearing in a viral video in which he was reportedly harrassed by some South African nationals during recent xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals.

The incident sparked widespread concern and reactions across social media platforms. Following the incident, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, facilitated his relocation back to Ghana and assured the public that the state would bear the full cost of his return.

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Mr Ablakwa has reiterated that Ghanaians in South Africa who wish to return home under similar circumstances can contact Ghana’s High Commission for assistance, with relocation expenses to be covered by the government.