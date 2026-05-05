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Ghanaian citizen harassed by South Africans in viral video finally returns home

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 21:40 - 05 May 2026
Xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah
A Ghanaian citizen featured in a viral video has returned home after reportedly being harassed in South Africa. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed his safe return and assured support for Ghanaians facing similar challenges abroad through the country’s High Commission.
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  • Ghana has welcomed home Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa following concerns linked to xenophobic tensions.

  • The Minister for Foreign Affairs confirmed the development and said the government facilitated his safe return.

  • Authorities have urged Ghanaians in similar situations to contact the High Commission for assistance with relocation support.

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The Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has officially welcomed back home Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian national who was recently caught up in xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

In a Facebook post, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, commended Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, for personally accompanying him throughout the journey to ensure his safe return.

Mr. Asamoah’s relocation follows earlier reports that the government had intervened to evacuate him after concerns about his safety during rising xenophobic incidents in South Africa.

Following the incident, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, moved swiftly to secure his safety and facilitate his relocation back to Ghana. He assured the public that the government would bear the cost of his return.

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READ ALSO: Breaking: NPP MP arrested over alleged corruption during his tenure as scholarship secretariat boss

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting Ghanaian citizens living abroad, especially those facing distress or danger.

Foreign Minister stated that Ghanaians who wish to return home under similar circumstances can contact Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa for assistance, with relocation costs to be covered by the state.

The Mahama Administration values every Ghanaian life anywhere in the world and will not abandon its citizens in distress, he emphasised.
High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie
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In welcoming Mr. Asamoah back home, the government described his return as a moment of relief and national responsibility, assuring him of continued support and reintegration.

READ ALSO: Has Ghana acquired a new national airline? All you must know about Air Ghana’s Boeing 737-400 freighter

Mr. Ablakwa further assured citizens that their welfare remains a top priority, stressing that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of Ghanaians abroad.

He added that he looks forward to meeting Mr. Asamoah in person upon his return to Ghana later this week.

READ ALSO: EOCO re-arrests ex-NAFCo boss and wife after Attorney General withdraws charges

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His successful arrival in Ghana marks the fulfilment of that promise and highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to protect Ghanaian citizens facing threats abroad.

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