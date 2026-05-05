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‘I never planned to do music’ — Gyakie reveals how her career began

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:40 - 05 May 2026
Gyakie
Gyakie opens up about her unexpected journey into music and how family influence shaped her career.
Gyakie reveals she never planned to become a musician, sharing how her mother’s influence and early exposure to music shaped her journey into a successful career.
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  • Gyakie says she never intended to pursue music professionally while growing up.

  • Her journey began at home, where her mother often made her perform, while exposure to her father, Nana Acheampong, shaped her love for music.

  • Positive feedback after releasing her first song convinced her to take music seriously and turn it into a career.

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Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shared how her journey into music began in the most unexpected way, revealing that she never initially planned to pursue it as a career.

Speaking during an interview on 3FM on 4 May 2026, the artiste reflected on her early years, explaining that her introduction to performing came largely through her mother’s influence at home.

She recalled;

I never imagined I would pursue music as a profession while growing up. My mum used to make me perform at home, even when I didn’t want to. Whenever she had guests over, she would call me to sing. I would pick up a bottle or a lotion as a microphone and perform in front of them. It used to annoy me a bit, but she clearly saw something I didn’t at the time
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Gyakie also credited her upbringing in a musically inclined household as a major factor in shaping her passion. As the daughter of highlife musician Nana Acheampong, she grew up surrounded by rehearsals, studio sessions, and visiting artistes, which gradually deepened her connection to music.

She said;

Growing up around music made all of us love it. I watched my dad rehearse at home and in the studio, and I saw artistes coming in and out. Even though I was very young, I could tell something special was happening

Despite this early exposure, she noted that music did not immediately appear to her as a viable career path. However, her active involvement in entertainment activities during her school years hinted at her future.

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She explained;

I think that’s where my love for it started, but I didn’t consider it as a profession. I was the entertainment prefect in secondary school, so I was always involved in creative activities. I just didn’t pay much attention to it until I released my first song,

According to the singer, the turning point came after the release of her debut track, when the positive feedback from listeners encouraged her to take the craft more seriously.

She added;

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The feedback I received made me sit up. People kept saying my voice was unique and the song was good. It felt like they were pointing me towards something important. That’s when I realised I had to take it seriously, and now it has become a business

Her story highlights how talent, even when discovered unexpectedly, can evolve into a thriving career with the right support and environment.

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