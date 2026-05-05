Dr Ofori Sarpong spends almost $1M on a 2026 Rolls-Royce to celebrate 60th birthday ( Video)

Ernest Ofori Sarpong celebrates his 60th birthday in style, arriving at PRESEC in a luxury Rolls-Royce while unveiling a 600-bed dormitory for students.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong celebrates his 60th birthday in style, arriving at PRESEC in a luxury Rolls-Royce while unveiling a 600-bed dormitory for students.

Ghanaian businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong marked his 60th birthday with a $1M Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory and a 600-bed dormitory donation to PRESEC, reinforcing his legacy in business and philanthropy.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong celebrated his 60th birthday by acquiring a nearly $1 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory.

He donated a 600-bed ultra-modern dormitory to Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, his alma mater.

The gesture highlights his continued investment in education alongside his success as a leading Ghanaian entrepreneur.

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Ghanaian business magnate Ernest Ofori Sarpong marked his 60th birthday in grand style, splashing close to $1 million on a customised Rolls‑Royce Cullinan Mansory.

The founder and Chairman of Special Group of Companies celebrated the milestone on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, combining luxury with philanthropy. As part of the occasion, he returned to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), where he donated a newly constructed dormitory block to the school.

Dr Ofori Sarpong made a striking entrance at the campus in the high-end 2026 Mansory-modified Cullinan, drawing attention from students and guests alike. The luxury vehicle, widely reported by dealers such as Limited Spec Automotive and Autoblog, to cost nearly $1 million.

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The highlight of the visit was the commissioning of a 600-bed, ultra-modern facility, which is expected to be named Ofori Sarpong House in recognition of his contribution. The two-storey structure, adorned for the ceremony, is already being described as one of the most impressive school dormitories in the country.

He was joined at the event by close associates, including Osei Kwame Despite, as school authorities and guests gathered to witness the unveiling.

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong celebrates his 60th birthday in grand style, unveiling a brand-new 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/wJEqObgKKf — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) May 5, 2026

Beyond the celebration, Dr Ofori Sarpong’s journey reflects decades of entrepreneurial growth. He began with Sarpong Ventures Ltd, an import and trading business, before expanding into real estate and construction through Special Investments Ltd. In partnership with Osei Kwame Despite, he also co-founded United 2 Company Ltd, the parent company behind ventures such as U2 Salt Ltd, United Television, and Best Point Savings and Loans.

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His business portfolio further includes Special Ice Ltd, a mineral water company with operations in Accra and Kumasi.

In recognition of his contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Law by Barkley University in the United States. He has also been honoured as Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur (2013) by the Entrepreneurs Foundation under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The milestone celebration not only showcased his wealth but also highlighted his continued investment in education and youth development in Ghana.