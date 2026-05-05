Daniel-Kofi Kyereh targets 2026 World Cup return with Black Stars after injury recovery

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh of Ghana reacts after the Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Photo via IMAGO

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh of Ghana reacts after the Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Photo via IMAGO

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is targeting a return to the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

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The Ghana international has been sidelined for several months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which has significantly halted his progress and limited his playing time.

Kyereh has recently taken positive steps in his rehabilitation, returning to action with Freiburg’s U23 side as he steadily rebuilds fitness and sharpness.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the forward outlined his ambition to feature at the World Cup. “Yes, I do,” he said when asked about his chances. “That is another dream and goal I am striving for. I believe in it.”

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He also acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasising patience and self-evaluation during his recovery process.

“I need to be honest with myself, but until then, I have some weeks or months to work on getting in the best shape I can be,” Kyereh explained.

“My aim is that before the World Cup, I can have one or two games where I can play the full minutes available. I believe I can do it and get in shape for the World Cup.”

The forward stressed that selection will depend not only on ambition but also on his ability to contribute effectively.

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“I need to be honest with myself and see every day how I am feeling because I don't want to go to the World Cup just to be a part of it or just have it on my CV if I cannot really help the team or make an impact,” he added. “At the end of the day, I am not the one who decides. I can just do what I can and leave the rest to the decision-makers.”

The former 2022 FIFA World Cup squad member has earned 18 caps for the Ghana national team since his debut and has featured in two major international tournaments.

Despite limited minutes in recent months, the 30-year-old remains hopeful of representing Ghana at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.