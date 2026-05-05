EOCO re-arrests ex-NAFCo boss and wife after Attorney General withdraws charges

Former National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba (right), and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni (left)

Former National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba (right), and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni (left)

EOCO re-arrests former NAFCo CEO and his wife after Attorney-General withdraws charges over fresh evidence, sparking legal controversy.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has re-arrested former NAFCo CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his wife shortly after charges against them were withdrawn in court.

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai says the withdrawal was due to “fresh evidence” to allow a fair and speedy trial.

Defence lawyers have criticised the move as an abuse of prosecutorial discretion, raising concerns over due process.

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has re-arrested former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, shortly after the Attorney-General withdrew all charges against them in an ongoing criminal case.

The re-arrest happened on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, moments after prosecutors formally discontinued proceedings at the High Court.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, explained that the decision was based on new developments in the case.

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Following the discovery of fresh evidence, we have, a while ago, withdrawn from the prosecution of all the Accused Persons in the case of THE REPUBLIC v HANAN ABDUL-WAHAB ALUDIBA and 4 OTHERS. This is to afford each of the Accused Persons a fair and a more speedy trial in accordance with the Constitution.

He added that prosecution efforts would continue in related cases, noting:

Later this afternoon, the last-but-one prosecution witness in the case of THE REPUBLIC v KWABENA ADU-BOAHENE & OTHERS will continue her testimony, this prosecution witness testifies to how the Accused Persons got and spent the monies which we believe they stole from the State.

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Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai

Lawyers for the accused persons have sharply criticised both the withdrawal and the subsequent re-arrest. Counsel for the second accused, Augustine Obuor, described the move as an abuse of prosecutorial discretion, arguing the case had nearly reached its conclusion.

He warned that any attempt to refile charges elsewhere would amount to a further abuse of process.

Similarly, counsel for the first accused, Godfred Yeboah Dame, questioned the prosecution’s approach, though he did not oppose the withdrawal itself.

“We have seen in this country the manifestation of gross abuse of prosecutorial discretion. Without any evidence at all, he undertakes the prosecution and then discontinues”, he said.

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Before the withdrawal, Aludiba, his wife, and three others, including The Aludiba Foundation and Energy Partners Limited, were facing 21 charges, including stealing, money laundering, defrauding by false pretenses, conspiracy and causing financial loss to the state.

Prosecutors had alleged that Aludiba diverted more than GH¢50.8 million from NAFCo funds between 2017 and 2025, alongside an additional GH¢5.49 million allegedly transferred to a company he owned under false pretenses.