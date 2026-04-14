Laptops, documents allegedly seized as EOCO officers reportedly storm house of former GIHOC boss

EOCO reportedly raids former GIHOC boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s Kumasi home, seizing laptops and documents amid ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct and asset sales.

EOCO officers reportedly raided Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s Kumasi home, seizing laptops, documents and other items.

Operation was carried out in his absence, with reports of forced entry and property damage.

Raid linked to ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct during his time at GIHOC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have reportedly raided the residence of former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, in Kumasi, seizing laptops and documents.

The operation is said to have taken place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at his home in Atonsu in the Ashanti Region.

According to multiple reports, EOCO operatives carried out the raid in Mr Jumah’s absence.

A source cited by 3news.com stated, “They arrived when Hon. Kofi Jumah was not at home, broke into his room and took away some of his belongings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The items allegedly seized include laptops, keys and documents. Reports also indicate that entry and exit doors of the house were damaged during the operation.

EOCO has yet to officially comment on the reported raid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Mr Jumah is currently under investigation over multiple allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries.

These include concerns about the acquisition of company vehicles, the alleged unauthorised sale of corporate assets, and claims of inflated staff numbers.

One of the key issues under scrutiny is the sale of a Genesis G90 saloon car to Mr Jumah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 2019 letter from the GIHOC Board approved the sale of the vehicle to him for GHS 4,943.11, representing about 5% of its estimated market value.

However, a later independent valuation placed the vehicle’s worth at nearly GHS 99,000. Investigators noted that the car was in good condition, raising questions about the basis for the discounted sale.

Mr Jumah is also accused of retaining two additional GIHOC vehicles after leaving office, including an Audi valued at over $60,000.

One of the vehicles was reportedly being used by his son, although sources indicate that one has since been returned to Accra.

Investigators are further examining claims of the alleged unauthorised sale of GIHOC properties in Tema, reportedly valued at over $700,000.