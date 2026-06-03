Ghanaian musicians are lending their voices to the Black Stars' World Cup journey, releasing patriotic songs and anthems to inspire players and unite supporters across the country and beyond.

Ghanaian musicians are lending their voices to the Black Stars' World Cup journey, releasing patriotic songs and anthems to inspire players and unite supporters across the country and beyond.

6 Ghanaian musicians who have released songs to support the black stars for the world

Ghana's quest for a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign will be led by a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent after head coach Carlos Queiroz announced his final squad for the tournament.

Several Ghanaian artistes, including Stonebwoy, Akwaboah and Kofi Kinaata, have released songs to support the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Other contributors include Grace Ashly, MC KIKI, who have produced anthems aimed at boosting morale and national pride.

The songs continue Ghana’s tradition of using music to unite fans and inspire the national team during major international football competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, and will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run at the 2010 World Cup.

Queiroz's final 26-man squad consists of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and eight forwards. The selection follows the team's pre-World Cup training camp in Cardiff, Wales.

Among the notable omissions are Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Paul Reverson and Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Solomon Agbasi, both of whom were included in the provisional 28-man squad but failed to make the final cut.

The squad will be captained by Jordan Ayew and includes key figures such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, all expected to play crucial roles in Ghana's World Cup ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final list also confirms the absence of former captain Andre Ayew and influential forward Mohammed Kudus, who will not be part of Ghana's squad for the tournament, which begins on June 11, 2026.

With a balanced squad combining seasoned internationals and younger talents, the Black Stars will hope to make a significant impact on football's biggest stage and improve on their recent World Cup performances.

In the aim to support the Black Stars to victory, several Ghanaian musicians have produced special songs and anthems aimed at rallying national support for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the global tournament.

The music-driven campaign reflects the long-standing tradition of Ghanaian artistes using their craft to inspire unity, boost morale, and energise fans whenever the national team is in action on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian Musicians Who Have Released Songs to Support the Black Stars for the World Cup

1.Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy released an official World Cup theme song for the Ghana Black Stars, which was premiered on Angel FM in late March 2026. The anthem was created to generate hype, excitement, and funds for the national team's campaign, featuring a special promotional raffle for fans

Advertisement

Advertisement

2.Akwaboah

ALSO READ: Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026

Ghanaian Highlife sensation Akwaboah released a World Cup-themed song titled "Same Same". The track pays tribute to the global unity brought about by the tournament and features lighthearted comparisons between football stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

3.Grace Ashly

Legendary Ghanaian gospel artiste Grace Ashly officially released a new motivational anthem and "jama" song for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The inspirational track is designed to rally national support, faith, and unity for the team's global campaign

@asempa_fm Asempa Sports News @ 6 (26-03-26) Gospel artist Grace Ashly yesterday launched a new song for the Black Stars, Ghana's national football team, ahead of the 2026 World Cup Watch the Livestream here: https://youtube.com/live/uuHWf4bdrwg?feature=share #AsempaFM #Asempasports ♬ original sound - ASEMPA FM

4.MC KIKI

Ghanaian media executive and recording artist MC KIKI also released a World Cup song titled "Blackstars (Pride of Africa)". The track blends Afrobeat rhythms with patriotic themes to celebrate the Ghana national football team and African pride ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5.Chief Charles & Friends

His Royal Grey Chief Charles and Dr. G'Love Gemann, alongside a collective of US-based Ghanaian musicians, officially released a support anthem titled "BLACKSTARS G'MAJOR" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The song serves as a welcoming support anthem for the Black Stars.

6.Kofi Kinaata

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata released the highly anticipated visualizer of his new anthem titled "Black Stars". The football track garnered exactly 23,976 views and 4,700 likes within the first six hours of its release on YouTube. The video for the official national support theme song was directed by prominent Ghanaian video director Twist