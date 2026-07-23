Top 10 African countries with the most handsome men, according to the latest rankings
Ethiopia ranks as the African country with the most handsome men, followed by Somalia, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria, according to the latest World Population Review rankings.
The rankings are based on aggregated public opinion from multiple surveys and sources, including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens.
Other African countries featured include Angola, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Ghana, highlighting the continent's diverse standards of beauty.
According to the latest World Population Review rankings, which aggregate results from multiple public surveys and published rankings, Ethiopia is the highest-ranked African country for handsome men, followed by Somalia, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria. The rankings combine data from sources including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens, reflecting public perception rather than scientific measurement.
Here are the 10 African countries with the most handsome men based on their positions in the latest World Population Review rankings.
1. Ethiopia
Ethiopia ranks as Africa's highest-placed country, with its men often recognised for their distinctive facial features, cultural diversity and growing presence in fashion and entertainment.
2. Somalia
Somalia follows closely behind, with Somali men frequently admired for their striking features and tall stature in international beauty discussions.
3. Egypt
Egypt secures third place in Africa, with its blend of North African and Middle Eastern heritage contributing to its reputation for attractive men.
4. South Africa
South Africa ranks among the continent's best, thanks to its diverse population and internationally recognised actors, models and athletes.
5. Nigeria
Nigeria features prominently, with Nollywood stars, musicians and fashion personalities helping to boost the country's global appeal.
6. Angola
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Angola earns a place on the list for its growing influence in modelling and fashion, as well as its diverse population.
7. Barbados
Although not located in Africa, Barbados appears in one of the underlying source rankings. Among African countries, the next highest-ranked nation after Angola is not consistently listed across all source datasets. The World Population Review page aggregates multiple rankings rather than producing a standalone African top 10.
7. Tunisia
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Tunisia is recognised for its Mediterranean heritage and frequently appears in international discussions of attractive men.
8. Algeria
Algerian men are often associated with Mediterranean and North African features, earning the country recognition in several international attractiveness rankings.
9. Morocco
Morocco's mix of Arab, Amazigh and Mediterranean influences contributes to its place among Africa's highest-ranked countries for handsome men.
10. Ghana
Ghana rounds off this Africa-focused list, with Ghanaian actors, musicians and models contributing to the country's growing international profile. (Note: Ghana does not appear among the highest-ranked countries in the overall World Population Review list; this placement reflects a continent-focused expansion rather than the original ranking.)
Note: The World Population Review ranking is based on aggregated public opinion from several surveys and publications. As the organisation notes, attractiveness is highly subjective and varies across cultures, making the rankings a reflection of popular perception rather than an objective measure.