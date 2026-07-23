African countries ranked among those with the most handsome men

African countries ranked among those with the most handsome men

Top 10 African countries with the most handsome men, according to the latest rankings

Beauty is subjective and influenced by culture, personal preferences and societal standards. However, several African countries are frequently recognised in international rankings for the attractiveness of their male population.

Ethiopia ranks as the African country with the most handsome men, followed by Somalia, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria, according to the latest World Population Review rankings.

The rankings are based on aggregated public opinion from multiple surveys and sources, including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens.

Other African countries featured include Angola, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Ghana, highlighting the continent's diverse standards of beauty.

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According to the latest World Population Review rankings, which aggregate results from multiple public surveys and published rankings, Ethiopia is the highest-ranked African country for handsome men, followed by Somalia, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria. The rankings combine data from sources including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens, reflecting public perception rather than scientific measurement.

Here are the 10 African countries with the most handsome men based on their positions in the latest World Population Review rankings.

1. Ethiopia

Ethiopia ranks as Africa's highest-placed country, with its men often recognised for their distinctive facial features, cultural diversity and growing presence in fashion and entertainment.

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Marcus Samuelsson.

2. Somalia

Somalia follows closely behind, with Somali men frequently admired for their striking features and tall stature in international beauty discussions.

Ahmed and Abdi at the Oscars in 2014. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

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3. Egypt

Egypt secures third place in Africa, with its blend of North African and Middle Eastern heritage contributing to its reputation for attractive men.

Mo Salah

4. South Africa

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South Africa ranks among the continent's best, thanks to its diverse population and internationally recognised actors, models and athletes.

Before the fame and flashing lights came humble beginnigs for Trevor Noah

5. Nigeria

Nigeria features prominently, with Nollywood stars, musicians and fashion personalities helping to boost the country's global appeal.

Davido

6. Angola

Angola earns a place on the list for its growing influence in modelling and fashion, as well as its diverse population.

A picture of Joaquim by Dala-Ongoma News

7. Barbados

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Although not located in Africa, Barbados appears in one of the underlying source rankings. Among African countries, the next highest-ranked nation after Angola is not consistently listed across all source datasets. The World Population Review page aggregates multiple rankings rather than producing a standalone African top 10.

7. Tunisia

Tunisia is recognised for its Mediterranean heritage and frequently appears in international discussions of attractive men.

Tunisian swimmer Oussama Mellouli during the Doha leg of the 2013 FINA Swimming World Cup. Photo by Doha Stadium Plus Qatar – Wikimedia Commons

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8. Algeria

Algerian men are often associated with Mediterranean and North African features, earning the country recognition in several international attractiveness rankings.

aoufik Makhloufi by Magharebia from Wikimedia Commons

9. Morocco

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Morocco's mix of Arab, Amazigh and Mediterranean influences contributes to its place among Africa's highest-ranked countries for handsome men.

French Montana. By Epic Records. Wikimedia Commons

10. Ghana

Ghana rounds off this Africa-focused list, with Ghanaian actors, musicians and models contributing to the country's growing international profile. (Note: Ghana does not appear among the highest-ranked countries in the overall World Population Review list; this placement reflects a continent-focused expansion rather than the original ranking.)

Swearing in of Ghana's President John Mahama

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