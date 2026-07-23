Advertisement

MrBeast marries South African content creator Thea Booysen in private island wedding

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:27 - 23 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
YouTube star MrBeast and South African content creator Thea Booysen
YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married South African content creator and streamer Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony held on a private island.
Advertisement

  • YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has married South African content creator and streamer Thea Booysen in a private island ceremony.

  • The newlywed announced the marriage on Instagram, writing, “I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life,” as fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

  • The intimate wedding featured an elegant outdoor setting, with Thea wearing a feathered white gown and the couple celebrating with a three-tier wedding cake.

Advertisement

The internet personality announced the news on Instagram, sharing a series of wedding photographs from the celebration with a heartfelt message to his millions of followers.

Donaldson captioned the post, tagging his new wife;

“I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life

The announcement quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow creators around the world.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s brothers want his widow removed as administrator of his estate

The couple exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony on a private island, where warm string lights and elegant décor created a picturesque setting for the celebration.

For the occasion, Thea wore a white gown embellished with feathers and intricate beadwork, while the newlyweds celebrated by cutting a three-tier white wedding cake decorated with delicate floral arrangements.

According to People, the wedding was a private event attended by a select group of guests, with details kept out of the public eye until Donaldson shared the news on social media.

MrBeast, who has built one of the largest audiences on YouTube with hundreds of millions of subscribers across his channels, had kept the ceremony secret before making the announcement.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Kumchacha reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s reported prison sentence, urges Ghanaians to value freedom

Thea Booysen, a South African streamer and digital content creator, has established a growing online following of her own. Since the wedding announcement, the nickname MrsBeast has gained widespread attention across social media platforms.

Donaldson is regarded as one of YouTube's most influential creators, known for his large-scale challenge videos, record-breaking giveaways and philanthropic projects that have attracted a global audience.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Guazi Expands Inspection-Backed Used Car Sourcing from China for Ghana
News
23.07.2026
Guazi Expands Inspection-Backed Used Car Sourcing from China for Ghana
Top 10 African countries with the most handsome men, according to the latest rankings
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Top 10 African countries with the most handsome men, according to the latest rankings
An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor
News
23.07.2026
ECG shares nationwide power outage schedule for July 23; see affected areas
Agradaa urges Chairman Wontumi’s family to seek spiritual cleansing after conviction
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Agradaa urges Chairman Wontumi’s family to seek spiritual cleansing after conviction
Top 22 most expensive football transfers ever as Chelsea dominates €100m deals
Sports
23.07.2026
Top 22 most expensive football transfers ever as Chelsea dominates €100m deals
New scam alert: Fake restaurant and food vendor scams surge as victims lose nearly GHC300k in 6 months
News
23.07.2026
New scam alert: Fake restaurant and food vendor scams surge as victims lose nearly GHC300k in 6 months