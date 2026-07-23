MrBeast marries South African content creator Thea Booysen in private island wedding

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married South African content creator and streamer Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony held on a private island.

YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has married South African content creator and streamer Thea Booysen in a private island ceremony.

The newlywed announced the marriage on Instagram, writing, “I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life,” as fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

The intimate wedding featured an elegant outdoor setting, with Thea wearing a feathered white gown and the couple celebrating with a three-tier wedding cake.

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The internet personality announced the news on Instagram, sharing a series of wedding photographs from the celebration with a heartfelt message to his millions of followers.

Donaldson captioned the post, tagging his new wife;

“I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life

The announcement quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow creators around the world.

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The couple exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony on a private island, where warm string lights and elegant décor created a picturesque setting for the celebration.

For the occasion, Thea wore a white gown embellished with feathers and intricate beadwork, while the newlyweds celebrated by cutting a three-tier white wedding cake decorated with delicate floral arrangements.

According to People, the wedding was a private event attended by a select group of guests, with details kept out of the public eye until Donaldson shared the news on social media.

MrBeast, who has built one of the largest audiences on YouTube with hundreds of millions of subscribers across his channels, had kept the ceremony secret before making the announcement.

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Thea Booysen, a South African streamer and digital content creator, has established a growing online following of her own. Since the wedding announcement, the nickname MrsBeast has gained widespread attention across social media platforms.