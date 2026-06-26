Ghana’s Barima Kofi Akuffo 'IShowSpeed' makes Forbes 2026 Top 50 Creators list — see full list

The Forbes 2026 Top Creators list has once again spotlighted the most influential digital personalities across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms, underscoring how content creators have evolved into full-scale global entertainment and business empires.

Forbes 2026 Top Creators list reveals the creator economy has hit a historic milestone, with the top 50 creators collectively earning over $1.02 billion for the first time.

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) leads the ranking with a massive $300 million, far ahead of other global digital creators.

The list highlights how creators across YouTube, TikTok and other platforms have evolved into full-scale media and business empires.

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When Forbes unveiled its 2026 rankings, it marked a historic moment for the creator economy, with the top 50 creators collectively generating an estimated $1.02 billion between March 2025 and March 2026. This represents a 20% increase compared to the previous year, with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) leading the pack with an astonishing $300 million in earnings. The top 10 creators alone accounted for approximately $621 million, highlighting the growing dominance of digital-first entertainment.

Unlike traditional media, Forbes calculates gross earnings before production costs, meaning the figures reflect revenue scale rather than net profit. Even so, the gap between digital creators and legacy entertainment systems continues to widen, as influencers build multi-platform businesses spanning production studios, merchandise lines, and brand partnerships.

The Forbes Top Creators 2026 — Key Rankings and Earnings

The 2026 list reflects a rapidly diversifying creator ecosystem, with talent spanning comedy, finance, education, gaming, lifestyle, and scripted digital storytelling.

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Top 10 Creators by Earnings

1. @mrbeast (Jimmy Donaldson) — Stunts, philanthropy & business ecosystem — $300M

2. @dharmann (Dhar Mann) — Scripted motivational short films — $65M

3. @steven (Steven Bartlett) — Podcasting & business content (Diary of a CEO) — $52M

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4. @markiplier (Mark Fischbach) — Gaming & independent film production — $38M

5. @rhettandlink (Rhett & Link) — Mythical Entertainment network — $37M

6.@charlidamelio (Charli D’Amelio) — Dance, fashion and brand deals — $18M

7. @druski (Drew Desbordes) — Comedy and brand ventures — $20M

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8.@ishowspeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) — Global live streaming — $30M

9.@markrober (Mark Rober) — Science-based entertainment — $30M

10. @codiesanchez (Codie Sanchez) — Business and finance education — $31M

11.Jake Shane — $16M Brent Rivera — $18M Adam W — $7M Jesser — $16M Anwar Jibawi — $10M Dixie D’Amelio — $12M Mikayla Nogueira — $4M Stokes Twins — $20M Alix Earle — $8M MrBallen — $24M

Ms Rachel — $10M Jacksepticeye — $14M Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) — $9M Nick DiGiovanni — $18M Drew Afualo — $2.7M Haley Baylee — $5M Hannah Stocking — $4M Josh Richards — $5M Katie Fang — $2M Erika Kullberg — $4M

Leah Kateb — $3M Lexi Rivera — $3M Nara Smith — $6M Tini Younger — $5M Jordan The Stallion — $3M Brooke Monk — $2M Dani Austin — $2M Drew Afualo (additional listing category) — $2.7M James Dumoulin — $3M Rebecca Zamolo — $3M

Tini Younger (culinary category repeat listing) — $5M Jesser (sports creator expansion listing) — $16M Typical Gamer — $4M Vivian Tu (Your Rich BFF) — $3M Ashton Hall — $2M Alan Chikin Chow — $3M Anna Sitar — $2M Eugy Entsir — $2M (creator category listing) Steven He — $2M Logan Moffitt — $1.3M

The 2026 rankings confirm a major shift in global entertainment: creators are no longer just influencers, they are, media companies in their own right. From science education to finance, comedy to cooking, the creator economy is now a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem reshaping how audiences consume content worldwide.

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