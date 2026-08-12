UEFA Super Cup, Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa FC. Image shows Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue (PSG) with the trophy.

UEFA Super Cup, Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa FC. Image shows Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue (PSG) with the trophy.

PSG beat Aston Villa to win UEFA Super Cup back-to-back, become first French team to make history

PSG beat Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg to retain the UEFA Super Cup, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué scoring as Luis Enrique wins the trophy again.

Paris Saint-Germain have made history by becoming the first French team to win the UEFA Super Cup in consecutive years, after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg.

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PSG beat Aston Villa 2-1 to retain the UEFA Super Cup.

Kvaratskhelia and Doué scored for PSG.

17-year-old Brian Madjo scored Villa’s equaliser.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring for the Champions League holders before Villa youngster Brian Madjo equalised with a first-half volley. Désiré Doué then restored PSG’s advantage after the break to secure another European trophy for Luis Enrique’s side.

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Despite fielding nine players who started their Champions League final against Arsenal in May, PSG took time to settle into the contest, with several of their World Cup stars only recently returning to training.

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Kvaratskhelia, however, needed little time to find his rhythm.

The Georgian forward opened the scoring in the 20th minute after cutting inside before firing a powerful effort beyond Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

The goal extended PSG’s remarkable scoring run to 29 consecutive competitive matches.

PSG had an opportunity to double their advantage when Nuno Mendes broke into the box, but his attempted cut-back failed to find any of his teammates.

Aston Villa gradually grew into the game, with 17-year-old Brian Madjo causing problems for the PSG defence on his debut.

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Madjo narrowly missed with a header from John McGinn’s cross before going close again with another effort inside the six-yard box.

The youngster eventually found the breakthrough just before half-time when he connected with McGinn’s cross on the volley and fired into the roof of the net.

The goal made Madjo the youngest player to score in UEFA Super Cup history.

Ousmane Dembélé was introduced at half-time as PSG looked to regain control.

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Villa created the first major opportunity after the restart when McGinn tested Matvéi Safónov with a curling effort, but the PSG goalkeeper made the save.

PSG eventually regained the lead shortly after the hour mark when Désiré Doué beat the offside trap and calmly finished past Bizot.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR review overturned the decision and awarded PSG the winner.

Villa almost responded immediately through George Hemmings, but the 19-year-old’s effort went straight at Safónov.

Warren Zaïre-Emery later produced an excellent block to deny João Gomes, while substitute Alysson also came close to creating an equaliser with a dangerous delivery across the six-yard box.

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PSG ultimately held on to secure a 2-1 victory and another major European trophy.

PSG extend impressive record against English clubs

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 12th August 2026; Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria; UEFA Super Cup Final Football, Paris Saint Germain versus Aston Villa; Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring the goal of 2-1 | Photo via IMAGO

The victory marked Luis Enrique’s third UEFA Super Cup triumph and continued PSG’s impressive record against Premier League opposition.

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The French champions are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches against English clubs, recording 10 wins and one draw.

Their last two UEFA Super Cup victories have both come against English opposition, with PSG defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the competition 12 months ago.