Tima Kumkum confirms her second marriage has ended, reveals they separated in April 2025

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has opened up about the end of her second marriage, revealing that she and her husband separated on 1 April 2025.

Tima Kumkum has confirmed the breakdown of her second marriage, revealing that she and her husband separated on 1 April 2025.

She disclosed that she initially hid the separation from her children, telling them their father had travelled before eventually explaining the situation to them about six months later.

Despite the separation, Tima said her estranged husband remains involved in their child’s life and continues to pay the child’s school fees.

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The television personality made the disclosure during an emotional interview with actress and TV host Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime, where she became tearful while recounting the impact the separation has had on her and her family.

Before entering her second marriage, Tima Kumkum had spent seven years raising her children as a single parent. She said her children eventually welcomed her new partner and developed a close relationship with him, affectionately referring to him as “daddy”.

According to Tima, the family enjoyed a period of happiness before circumstances began to change. Her husband eventually left their family home on 1 April 2025.

She admitted that she initially struggled to tell the children that their father had left, particularly because of the close bond they had formed with him.

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She recalled;

When he left home, my girl in the morning, 'Mommy, where is daddy?' Initially, I lied that he had travelled

Tima said she maintained that explanation for about six months before deciding that the children needed to know the truth about the situation.

She eventually sat them down and explained that she and their father were experiencing difficulties and that the future of their relationship would depend on whether those challenges could be resolved.

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The media personality also revealed that people close to the couple had known about the separation since it occurred, although she deliberately kept the matter away from the public.

Tima Kumkum declined to discuss the specific circumstances that led to the breakdown of the marriage, stressing that some aspects of the situation should remain private.

She acknowledged that neither she nor her husband entered the marriage expecting it to end, making the separation particularly difficult to accept.

Despite the breakdown of their relationship, Tima spoke positively about her estranged husband's role as a father. She said he remains involved in their child's life and continues to take responsibility for the child's education by paying school fees.

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Reflecting on the experience, Tima said she has gradually learnt to accept the reality of the situation, even though coming to terms with the end of the marriage has been painful.