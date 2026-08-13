Xavi appointed new Netherlands head coach on 4-year deal | Photo via Getty Images

Xavi appointed new Netherlands head coach on 4-year deal | Photo via Getty Images

Xavi Hernández has been appointed Netherlands head coach on a four-year deal, replacing Ronald Koeman and taking charge through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Xavi Hernández has been appointed as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team, marking the start of a new chapter in the former Barcelona midfielder’s managerial career.

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Xavi Hernández becomes the new Netherlands head coach on a four-year deal.

He replaces Ronald Koeman following the 2026 World Cup exit.

Xavi will lead the Dutch through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed Xavi’s appointment on August 12, with the 46-year-old signing a four-year contract that will keep him in charge through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The appointment makes Xavi the first foreign coach to lead the Netherlands since Ernst Happel held the position in 1977 and 1978.

Xavi described his appointment as a major honour and highlighted his strong connection with Dutch football through the influence of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

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“I consider it a tremendous honour to become head coach of the Dutch national team.”

The former Barcelona captain also credited several influential coaches, including Louis van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard, for shaping his development as both a player and coach.

“You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football.”

Xavi said he wants the Netherlands to play an attacking, possession-based style built around creativity, passion and confidence.

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“The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that also appeals to me enormously: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction.”

While winning remains his primary objective, Xavi said he also wants the team’s style to be entertaining and reflective of Dutch football traditions.

“Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy.”

The Netherlands job is Xavi’s first managerial appointment since leaving Barcelona in 2024.

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He began his coaching career with Al-Sadd in Qatar in 2019, spending two years at the club and winning six trophies.

Xavi then returned to Barcelona as head coach in 2021 and spent two-and-a-half seasons in charge.

During his time at Camp Nou, he managed 143 matches and won two major trophies: the 2022/23 La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup in the same season.

Xavi takes over from Ronald Koeman, who left the Netherlands job following their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Koeman’s second spell as national team coach came to an end after the Netherlands suffered a round-of-32 defeat to Morocco.

He had previously managed the Dutch side between 2018 and 2020 before returning for a second stint.