National service 2026/2027: NSA releases PIN codes for graduates; how to activate and register

National service 2026/2027: NSA releases PIN codes for graduates; how to activate and register

National service 2026/2027: NSA releases PIN codes for graduates; how to activate and register

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes for 121,754 prospective National Service Personnel under the General Enrolment category for the 2026/2027 National Service Year.

NSA has released PIN codes for 121,754 graduates for the 2026/2027 national service year.

Online registration runs from August 12 to August 26, 2026.

Prospective personnel must activate their PIN codes and complete biometric and GhanaPost GPS verification before registration.

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The announcement, made on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, covers graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across Ghana and marks the start of the registration process for the new service year.

Also Read: National Service Authority reveals when NSS allowance arrears will be cleared

The release signed by Ruth Dela Seddoh, Director-General of the National Service Authority, was made in accordance with the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), which requires eligible Ghanaian graduates who have completed a course of study at a tertiary institution to undertake national service.

According to the NSA, the PIN codes were released after validation and verification exercises conducted in collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies. The process was intended to ensure that only graduates from accredited institutions were mobilised and to identify duplicate, inflated or irregular submissions.

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Breakdown of submissions and approvals

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

Tertiary institutions submitted 144,023 prospective personnel for consideration. Of this number, 122,712 were approved, while 21,311 were rejected pending further identity verification.

Of the approved applicants, 121,754 unique records were created and PIN codes generated and released. However, 958 approved applicants were not promoted, meaning their records have not yet been created pending additional verification.

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The NSA said the 21,311 rejected submissions and the 958 pending cases will be considered based on the outcome of further identity checks.

Also Read: NASPA suspends GHS60 allowance deduction after public backlash

Registration deadline for 2026/2027 service year

Ruth Dela Seddoh, Director-General of the National Service Authority

Online registration for the 2026/2027 service year opened on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

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The Authority has urged all eligible prospective personnel to complete the registration process within the two-week period to avoid delays in their deployment.

How to activate and register

Prospective personnel are required to visit the NSA's official registration portal at posting.gnsa.gov.gh/home to access and activate their PIN codes before proceeding with registration.

Applicants must also pay the required registration fee via Mobile Money across all telecommunications networks to activate their PIN codes and gain access to the enrolment platform.

The Authority has advised applicants to follow the registration guidelines available on the portal and use the designated support channels for assistance where necessary.

New biometric and verification requirements

NSS

The NSA said it has introduced enhanced security and verification measures for this year's registration exercise.

Applicants are required to undergo facial biometric verification, which will be matched against their Ghana Card records held by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

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They must also provide a verified GhanaPost GPS address to support accurate deployment and proximity-based postings.

The registration platform has further been equipped with real-time verification mechanisms to improve data accuracy and prevent fraudulent enrolments.

Military training and agriculture options

The Air Force Recruit Training School (AFRTS) on Thursday 11 December completed the Basic Military Orientation Training for National Service Personnel (NSP) posted to Air Force Base Takoradi.

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As part of the government's policy to integrate Basic Military Training into the National Service Programme, selected prospective personnel will have the opportunity to participate in the next phase of the pre-deployment military orientation programme.

Applicants interested in the option can indicate their willingness during registration. The NSA said participation in the military orientation will not affect a person's subsequent deployment to their assigned user agency.

The Authority will also continue its Agriculture Deployment Programme, which seeks to encourage youth participation in agriculture and support the government's food security and agribusiness agenda.

Interested applicants can indicate their willingness to participate during registration. Successful applicants will be posted to designated agricultural project sites for the duration of their mandatory service.

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Accreditation reminder for tertiary institutions

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

The NSA has urged tertiary institutions with unresolved accreditation issues to engage the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to regularise their status.

The Authority said it will continue processing eligible graduates from such institutions only after receiving confirmation of accreditation from GTEC.

Graduates from institutions with unresolved accreditation issues could therefore experience delays in mobilisation until their institutions address the outstanding concerns.

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Who qualifies for national service?

NSS-Personnel

The NSA, citing Section 29(1) of the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), reminded the public that a person qualifies to undertake national service if they are a Ghanaian citizen and have completed a course of study at a tertiary education institution.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to delivering an efficient, transparent and impactful National Service Programme in support of Ghana's national development.

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