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Full list: National Service Authority lists 13 tertiary Institutions not accredited for National Service placement

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:30 - 12 August 2026
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Christ Apostolic University College
The National Service Authority (NSA) has halted the deployment of graduates from 13 tertiary institutions after a verification exercise found that the institutions do not currently hold accredited status.
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  • The National Service Authority has halted the deployment of graduates from 13 tertiary institutions after GTEC reportedly confirmed that they do not currently hold accredited status.

  • The NSA sought accreditation confirmation from GTEC after the affected institutions submitted their graduates’ names for national service placement.

  • The decision affects prospective National Service Personnel whose details had already been submitted, with deployment unable to proceed unless the accreditation status is clarified or regularised.

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The Authority made this known in a press release dated Tuesday, 11 August 2026, explaining that it had sought confirmation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) before proceeding with the deployment of graduates whose names had been submitted for national service.

The verification became necessary after the affected institutions submitted lists of graduating students for placement under the national service programme.

The NSA said it formally contacted GTEC, the statutory body responsible for regulating and accrediting tertiary education institutions in Ghana, to establish whether the institutions were authorised to operate.

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Following the exercise, GTEC reportedly informed the NSA that the 13 institutions did not have accredited status, leaving the Authority unable to proceed with the deployment of their graduates.

The institutions named by the NSA are:

1. Multimedia Institute of Ghana

2. Abbeam Institute of Technology

3. Star College of Communication

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4. Standard College of Technology

5. Institute of Commercial Management, UK

6. Christ Apostolic University College

7. Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism

8. Heaf Professional Colleges

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9. NIIT Open Labs Ghana

10. Community University College, Takoradi

11. SS Peter and Paul Pastoral and Social Institute

12. Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship

13. College of Tropical Agriculture

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The decision affects prospective National Service Personnel whose details had already been submitted by the institutions for deployment.

According to the NSA, its decision is based on the accreditation information provided by GTEC following the verification process. The Authority said it therefore has no basis to deploy graduates from the institutions under the current circumstances.

The NSA further clarified that the 13 institutions listed are those identified in the information communicated to it by GTEC.

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The Authority did not provide details on whether the affected institutions had been given an opportunity to respond to the accreditation findings or whether they could regularise their status to enable their graduates to participate in national service.

The development could leave affected graduates unable to commence their national service placements unless their institutions’ accreditation status is subsequently clarified or regularised by the relevant authorities.

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