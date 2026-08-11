Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana
The Health Ministry says antiretroviral medicines remain available at designated health facilities across Ghana.
The Ministry says it is replenishing medical commodities to ensure continued and timely supply.
The Ministry has dismissed claims that ARVs have expired at the port and says it is working to ensure timely clearance of medical supplies.
The Ministry of Health has rejected claims that antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) are unavailable in Ghana, assuring persons living with HIV that the medicines remain accessible at designated health facilities across the country.
The Ministry's response follows a press statement by the Network of Persons Living with HIV in Ghana (NAP+ Ghana), which raised concerns about an alleged shortage of ARVs.
In a statement, the Ministry said it was “not accurate” to suggest that antiretroviral medicines were unavailable in the country.
According to the Ministry, ARVs are currently available at designated health facilities to support the continued treatment and care of persons living with HIV.
The Ministry explained that it is also undertaking its routine procurement and supply of medical commodities and is in the process of restocking supplies at the Medical Stores.
It said plans were “far advanced” to fulfil its procurement and restocking obligations.
“These efforts are intended to ensure sustained availability and timely distribution of medicines and other essential health commodities to health facilities across the country,” the Ministry stated.
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The Ministry also dismissed claims that antiretroviral medicines had expired at the port.
It described the claim as incorrect and said it was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective management and timely clearance of medical commodities.
The Ministry did not provide further details on the specific consignments involved.
The Ministry said it has engaged NAP+ Ghana over the concerns raised and assured the organisation of its open-door policy in addressing issues related to the availability and distribution of ARVs.
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It said it remains committed to working constructively with stakeholders to ensure that people living with HIV have uninterrupted access to the medicines and services they need.
The Ministry further assured the public, particularly persons living with HIV, that it would continue taking measures to ensure the availability and equitable distribution of antiretroviral medicines across Ghana.
It urged stakeholders to continue engaging with the Ministry on concerns relating to the supply and distribution of essential medicines.
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