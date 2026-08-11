Rent Cards, Tenancy Registration and Hostels: What Ghanaian tenants and landlords need to know

Rent Cards, Tenancy Registration and Hostels: What Ghanaian tenants and landlords need to know

Rent Cards, Tenancy Registration and Hostels: What Ghanaian tenants and landlords need to know

Ghana’s Rent Control Department is tightening enforcement of rent laws from August 17, 2026. Here’s what landlords, tenants and hostel operators need to know about rent cards, tenancy registration, deadlines and compliance.

Landlords covered by the law must issue tenants rent cards within seven days and keep the required tenancy details updated.

Landlords have been directed to regularise tenancy and property records by November 30, 2026, with non-compliant applications potentially deferred or declined.

From the 2026/2027 academic year, hostel operators whose arrangements fall under applicable rent laws will be required to comply with rent-card, registration and record-keeping requirements.

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If you are renting a house, apartment, chamber and hall, single room or other residential accommodation in Ghana, there is a document you should not be ignoring: the rent card.

For many tenants, the rent card may simply look like another piece of paperwork. But under Ghana's rent laws, it is much more than that.

The Rent Control Department is stepping up enforcement of existing rent requirements, and landlords who have not been keeping proper records may soon find it more difficult to access services from the Department.

The Department says that from August 17, 2026, landlords and property owners seeking its services will, where applicable, have to show evidence that they have complied with the rent-card requirement. It has also directed landlords to regularise tenancy and property records by November 30, 2026.

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The Department says the move is intended to improve transparency, accountability and protection for both landlords and tenants.

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But what does this actually mean for you? Here is a simple breakdown.

What exactly is a rent card?

A rent card is an official record of a tenancy. Under Section 20(1) of the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), landlords of premises let on a monthly or shorter tenancy are required to issue a rent card to the tenant within seven days after the tenancy begins.

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The card must contain basic information including the landlord's name and address, the tenant's name and address, and the amount of recoverable rent.

Under Section 5 of PNDCL 138, covered residential landlords are also required to issue rent cards and provide the relevant Rent and Housing Committee with information on their tenants and the actual rents paid.

So, if you are a tenant and your landlord has never given you a rent card, this is something you should ask about.

Who is supposed to issue the rent card?

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The landlord. The responsibility does not fall on the tenant. The landlord is required to issue the card and ensure that the relevant information is properly recorded.

This means a tenant should not be left wondering whether a rent card is necessary or whether they are supposed to obtain one themselves. If you have just entered a tenancy that falls within the applicable law, the seven-day rule is important.

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What should be on the card?

At the very least, the law requires the rent card to contain: The landlord's name and address

The tenant's name and address

The amount of recoverable rent

Other particulars that may be prescribed

The Act also requires the landlord to update the card when relevant particulars change. For tenants, this means the card should not be treated as something to collect and forget about. Keep it safely with your other tenancy documents.

What about tenancy registration?

This is another requirement landlords need to pay attention to. Section 4 of PNDCL 138 requires the landlord of covered residential accommodation to register each lease or tenancy agreement with the Rent and Housing Committee within 14 days of entering into the agreement.

The law further says that a landlord should not demand or receive rent for the accommodation without complying with that registration requirement. In simple terms, signing a tenancy agreement should not be the end of the process. The tenancy also has to be properly registered where the law applies.

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What is the Rent Control Department doing

According to the Department's August 10 announcement, landlords seeking services from the Department from August 17, 2026 will have to provide evidence of compliance with the applicable rent-card requirement.

If a landlord cannot provide satisfactory evidence that the required rent card has been issued and maintained, the Department says it may decline or defer the relevant administrative service until the matter is regularised.

This is important because it means the rent card is no longer something a landlord can simply ignore until there is a dispute. The Department is tying compliance to access to its services.

The Department has directed landlords and property owners to regularise their tenancy and property records by November 30, 2026, according to its August 10 statement.

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Landlords who fail to do so could have applications for administrative services deferred or declined until the necessary records are submitted and verified.

For property owners who have several tenants or properties, this is therefore a good time to check whether their records are complete rather than waiting until there is a problem.

What does this mean for tenants?

For tenants, the new enforcement push should be seen as a reason to become more familiar with your own tenancy documents. If you have a tenancy agreement, keep a copy. If you have a rent card, keep it safely.

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Make sure your name, the landlord's details and the rent amount recorded on the document are correct. And keep evidence of rent payments.

Proper records can become particularly important when there is a disagreement between a landlord and tenant.

The Rent Control Department has itself previously highlighted the absence or poor management of written tenancy agreements as a major source of disputes between landlords and tenants.

What about student hostels?

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This is an important part of the new enforcement drive, particularly as the 2026/2027 academic year approaches.

The Department has clarified that hostel operators are not automatically outside the rent-control framework simply because they provide student accommodation.

From the 2026/2027 academic year, hostel operators whose arrangements fall within the applicable rent laws will be expected to comply with the relevant requirements, including issuing prescribed rent cards and maintaining records of student tenants, accommodation, rent payable and tenancy periods.

This could be particularly important for parents and students preparing for a new academic year. Before paying for accommodation, students and parents should not only ask about the price.

They should also ask about the tenancy arrangement and the documentation that comes with it.

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Does every rental arrangement automatically fall under the same rules?

Not necessarily. The laws contain specific provisions on the types of residential accommodation and tenancies to which particular requirements apply, as well as exemptions.

For that reason, landlords and tenants should not assume that every property or every type of tenancy is treated identically simply because it involves rent.

If you are unsure whether your particular arrangement is covered, check with the Rent Control Department rather than relying on hearsay.

What should landlords do now?

If you are a landlord, this is probably not the time to wait and see what happens.

A simple checklist can help: Check your rent cards. Have you issued the required cards to your tenants?

Check your tenancy agreements. Are the agreements properly documented and registered where required?

Check your records. Do you have accurate information about your tenants, properties, rents and tenancy periods?

Check your older tenancies. Do not assume that a long-standing tenancy is automatically outside the requirements.

Regularise your records. If anything is missing, contact the Rent Control Department and find out what needs to be done.

What should tenants do?

Tenants also have a role to play. Ask for your rent card : If you have never received one and your tenancy falls under the applicable requirement, ask your landlord about it:

Keep your tenancy agreement: Do not rely only on verbal arrangements, especially when it comes to rent, duration of tenancy and other important terms.

Keep payment records: Receipts, bank transfers and other evidence of payment can be useful if there is ever a disagreement.

Do not throw away important documents: That little rent card or tenancy agreement you think is unimportant today could become very important tomorrow.

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Where can you seek help?

For rent-related questions, the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources currently directs the public to the Rent Control Department for assistance. The Ministry's published FAQ lists 0270121888 and rentcontroldepart@gmail.com for rent issues.

The Ministry also lists the Rent Control Department as the agency responsible for working with landlords and tenants on rent matters and provides its contact details.

Because contact details and procedures can change, tenants and landlords should confirm current requirements directly with the Department before making payments or submitting documents.

That is ultimately what the Rent Control Department says it wants to achieve through the enforcement drive: better records, greater accountability, easier dispute resolution and stronger protection for tenants.

So whether you are a landlord with one property, a property owner with several houses, a student moving into a hostel or a family renting a home, the message is simple: