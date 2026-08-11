Hearts of Oak withdraws from GHALCA Top 4 as Samartex named replacement

Hearts of Oak withdraws from GHALCA Top 4 as Samartex named replacement

Hearts of Oak withdraws from GHALCA Top 4 as Samartex named replacement

Hearts of Oak have withdrawn from the 2026 GHALCA Top 4 Tournament due to scheduling concerns, with FC Samartex 1996 confirmed as their replacement.

Hearts of Oak have withdrawn from the 2026 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 Tournament, with FC Samartex 1996 confirmed as their replacement.

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Hearts of Oak have withdrawn from the 2026 GHALCA Top 4 Tournament over scheduling and pre-season preparation concerns.

The Phobians said their existing programme conflicted with the tournament dates.

FC Samartex 1996 has been confirmed as Hearts of Oak’s replacement.

The Phobians announced their decision on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, citing a clash between the tournament schedule and the club’s existing programme.

Hearts of Oak also expressed concerns that the timing of the competition, which comes close to the start of the new Ghana Premier League season, could affect their preparations and disrupt other planned activities.

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Hearts of Oak explains GHALCA Top 4 withdrawal

According to the Accra-based club, it had previously engaged GHALCA over the tournament schedule and requested that the dates be adjusted to make it possible for the club to participate.

However, the discussions did not result in a change to the proposed dates.

“After careful consideration, the Club has therefore decided that withdrawing from the tournament is the most appropriate course of action at this time,” Hearts of Oak stated.

The withdrawal means the Phobians will not feature in the pre-season competition, despite initially being expected to participate alongside some of Ghana’s top clubs.

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Despite pulling out of the competition, Hearts of Oak thanked GHALCA for its efforts in organising the tournament and wished the association and the participating clubs success.

The club further clarified that its decision was based on scheduling and preparation concerns and would not affect its relationship with GHALCA.

Hearts said it remains committed to maintaining cordial relations with the association and contributing to the broader development of Ghanaian football.

Samartex replaces Hearts of Oak in GHALCA Top 4

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Following Hearts of Oak’s withdrawal, FC Samartex 1996 have been confirmed as the club that will replace the Phobians in the 2026 GHALCA Top 4 Tournament.

GHALCA Chairman John Ansah confirmed Samartex’s inclusion after Hearts formally announced their decision to withdraw.

Samartex’s entry ensures that the tournament can proceed with its planned line-up despite the late change.