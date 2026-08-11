Government announces plans to build second National Theatre in Kumasi

The government is planning to establish a second National Theatre in Kumasi as part of a broader strategy to expand Ghana’s cultural infrastructure and create more opportunities for the creative arts sector.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie says the government intends to build a second National Theatre in Kumasi to expand cultural and creative infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

Cabinet has approved a proposal to prioritise completing an already-started theatre and Centre for National Culture project in the Ashanti Region before launching a new construction project.

The government is also planning to rehabilitate the existing National Theatre in Accra as part of efforts to improve facilities for Ghana’s creative and performing arts industries.

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Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie announced the plan during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 10 August 2026.

However, she explained that the immediate priority is not to begin construction of an entirely new theatre, but to complete an existing theatre and Centre for National Culture project in the Ashanti Region.

Ms Gomashie said;

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We plan to build a second National Theatre in Kumasi

The Minister said her decision followed a tour of theatre facilities and Centres for National Culture in the Ashanti Region, which gave her an opportunity to assess the state of the existing infrastructure.

Following the assessment, she proposed that Cabinet prioritise the completion of the facility that has already been started rather than committing resources to a new project immediately.

She said;

I took a tour of the Ashanti Region’s theatre and Centre for National Culture spaces. I have suggested to Cabinet that instead of starting a new one, we focus on finishing what has been started

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According to Ms Gomashie, Cabinet has approved the proposal, clearing the way for work on the existing facility to continue.

She added;

And Cabinet is in approval of that suggestion. So that is what is going to happen, and if the opportunity comes, we start a new one,

The Minister also disclosed plans to rehabilitate the existing National Theatre in Accra, as part of efforts to improve Ghana’s cultural and creative infrastructure.

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The proposed development in Kumasi would eventually provide the Ashanti Region with expanded access to major performing arts facilities and create additional space for cultural events, productions and other creative activities.

The move is expected to complement broader government efforts to strengthen the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors through investment in infrastructure and the development of facilities that can support artists and cultural practitioners.