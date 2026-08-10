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Top 10 tourist sites that drew 1.38 million visitors in 2025 as revenue hits $4.34bn

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:35 - 10 August 2026
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Abla Dzifa Gomashie
Ghana’s 10 most visited tourist attractions attracted a combined 1,377,588 visits in 2025, as the country’s tourism sector generated an estimated $4.34 billion in tourism receipts from international visitors.
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  • Ghana’s 10 leading tourist attractions collectively recorded 1,377,588 visits in 2025, representing about 27% of domestic tourism site visits nationwide.

  • Ghana welcomed 1,303,962 international tourists in 2025 and generated an estimated $4.34 billion in tourism receipts, up from 1,288,804 arrivals in 2024.

  • The list includes Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kakum National Park, Cape Coast Castle, Manhyia Palace, Elmina Castle, Shai Hills Resource Reserve and four other major sites.

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The figures were disclosed by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Abla Gomashie during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 10 August 2026.

The 10 attractions accounted for approximately 27 per cent of all domestic tourism site visits recorded nationwide in 2025, highlighting their growing importance to Ghana’s tourism industry.

The top 10 tourist attractions

The leading tourist destinations were:

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1. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

2. Kakum National Park

3. Bunso Arboretum Eco Park

4. Cape Coast Castle

5. Manhyia Palace

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6. Kumasi Zoo

7. Accra Zoo

8. Elmina Castle

9. Shai Hills Resource Reserve

10. Agri-Botanical Garden

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Ms Gomashie noted that only three of these attractions are directly managed by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, while the others are overseen by different institutions.

She said the strong visitor figures demonstrate the value of the attractions to both domestic and international tourism and reinforce the need for sustained investment in their development and management.

Beyond domestic tourism, Ghana welcomed 1,303,962 international tourists in 2025, an increase from the 1,288,804 arrivals recorded in 2024.

The increase contributed to an estimated $4.34 billion in tourism receipts, further underscoring the sector’s contribution to the Ghanaian economy.

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Domestic tourism also recorded growth during the same period, with visits increasing by seven per cent, from 1.68 million in 2024 to 1.79 million in 2025.

The Minister also outlined plans to establish a proposed fund aimed at supporting Ghana’s creative arts sector.

She said the modalities for the fund were being finalised with input from the Attorney-General’s Ministry.

Ms Gomashie said;

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The fund is anticipated to catalyse production activity, improve content quality, create jobs, strengthen Ghana’s intellectual property for both domestic and international markets

The proposed fund is expected to provide additional support for creative practitioners while encouraging the production of locally generated content.

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