Chale Wote 2026: Full programme, venues, access, costs and safety guide

Accra’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival officially begins today, Monday, 10 August 2026, bringing a week of art, music, performance, film and cultural activities to parts of the capital.

Chale Wote 2026 begins on Monday, 10 August, with the Day of Remembering All-White Procession at 2:00 p.m. from Korle Klottey Temple, alongside the opening of the Shika Shika Art Fair.

From 11–14 August, visitors can attend workshops, creative labs, film salons, gallery tours and specialised cultural visits, before the Grand Finale Weekend on 15–16 August featuring live music, street theatre, murals and installations.

The festival is centred around Osu and Jamestown, with visitors advised to expect increased pedestrian and traffic activity, secure valuables, stay hydrated and check official updates for road restrictions and event-specific access arrangements

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The 2026 edition runs from 10 to 17 August under the theme “Carnival of the Black Sun”, with activities centred on communities including Osu and Jamestown.

For anyone planning to attend, here is a guide to the key activities, venues, transport considerations, safety tips and other important information for the festival.

Chale Wote 2026 programme

Monday, 10 August – Day of Remembering

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The festival opens today with the Day of Remembering, which will feature an All-White Procession.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. from the Korle Klottey Temple, with participants expected to move through the festival area as part of the opening activities.

The Shika Shika Art Fair will also open today, giving visitors the opportunity to explore and engage with creative works and artists participating in the festival.

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Patrons attending the opening procession are encouraged to arrive early, particularly because large crowds and pedestrian activity could affect movement around the route.

Day of reMembering PC: chalewoteofficial

August 11–14 – Weekday programme

From Tuesday, 11 August to Friday, 14 August, the festival will shift into a series of weekday activities.

The programme will include:

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Creative and cultural labs

Workshops

Film salons

Gallery tours

Specialised cultural visits

These weekday activities are expected to offer a more intimate side of Chale Wote, allowing participants to engage directly with artists, filmmakers, cultural practitioners and other creatives.

Because individual activities may take place at different locations and times, patrons should check the latest official programme information before travelling to a specific event.

August 15–16 – Grand Finale Weekend

The festival will reach its major climax during the Grand Finale Weekend on Saturday, 15 August and Sunday, 16 August.

The weekend programme will feature a range of large-scale activities, including:

Live music performances

Street theatre

Large-scale murals

Art installations

Other public performances and creative showcases

Chalewote 2025. PC: chalewoteofficial

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The Grand Finale Weekend is expected to attract some of the festival's largest crowds, meaning visitors should make transport and safety arrangements in advance.

August 17 – Final day

The festival runs through Monday, 17 August, bringing the 2026 edition to a close.

Specific programming for the final day should be confirmed through the latest official festival announcements before publication or attendance.

Where is Chale Wote happening?

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The 2026 festival is centred around Osu and Jamestown, continuing Chale Wote's tradition of transforming Accra's streets and historic communities into spaces for art and cultural expression.

Rather than operating from one conventional venue, the festival uses public spaces, streets, galleries and community locations for different activities.

The Korle Klottey Temple is the starting point for today's 2:00 p.m. All-White Procession, while the Shika Shika Art Fair also opens as part of the festival's opening activities.

Is Chale Wote free?

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Chalewote 2025. PC: chalewoteofficial

The main street festival is generally designed as a public cultural event, but visitors should not assume that every activity associated with Chale Wote is free.

Workshops, specialist tours, partner events or other programmes may have separate requirements or charges.

The safest approach is to verify the admission arrangements for an individual activity before attending and avoid paying for a general festival ticket unless it has been officially announced.

Transport and road access

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Visitors should expect increased pedestrian and vehicle activity around Jamestown and Osu, particularly during the opening procession and Grand Finale Weekend.

There is currently no comprehensive 2026 road-closure schedule publicly confirmed by the Ghana Police Service or Accra Metropolitan Assembly in the information reviewed for this guide.

Any specific reports of roads being closed should therefore be treated as subject to confirmation unless they come directly from the relevant authorities.

Those driving into the festival areas should leave early, expect delays and follow instructions from police and traffic officers.

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Public transport, taxis and ride-hailing services may be more convenient than driving directly into the busiest areas.

Chale Wote is largely an outdoor festival, so visitors should prepare for Accra's warm weather.

Wear light, comfortable clothing, carry drinking water and use sunscreen where necessary. Comfortable footwear is particularly important because many festival activities require walking between different locations.

Weather conditions can also change, so patrons should check the latest forecast before heading out.

Safety tips

Chalewote 2025. PC: chalewoteofficial

With thousands of people expected to attend different activities during the festival, visitors should take basic precautions.

Keep valuables secure: Phones, wallets and other valuables should be kept safely, particularly in crowded areas.

Charge your phone: A fully charged phone can be useful for navigation, communication and mobile-money payments. A power bank is also recommended.

Stay hydrated: Carry water, especially if you plan to spend several hours outdoors.

Travel in groups: Visitors unfamiliar with the festival areas may find it easier to move around with friends.

Follow official instructions: Police officers, festival organisers and community representatives may redirect crowds or restrict access to particular areas.

Photography etiquette

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Chalewote 2025. PC: chalewoteofficial

Chale Wote is one of Ghana's most visually distinctive cultural festivals, making it popular among photographers and content creators.

However, visitors should be respectful when photographing people.

Ask for permission before taking close-up photographs of individuals, particularly children, residents and people participating in cultural or religious activities.

Photographers should also avoid obstructing performers, processions or other visitors while attempting to capture images.

Professional and commercial content creators should also familiarise themselves with any media or content policies issued by the festival organisers.

Accessibility

Because Chale Wote takes place largely in streets and public spaces, accessibility can vary from one location to another.

Uneven roads, crowds, narrow streets, temporary installations and steps may present challenges for people with mobility difficulties.

Visitors with specific accessibility needs should check with organisers ahead of attending particular activities to establish whether suitable access arrangements are available.

What to expect this year

Chale Wote 2026 is set to offer a mixture of large public spectacles and smaller cultural experiences throughout the week.

The opening day places the Day of Remembering, the All-White Procession and Shika Shika Art Fair in the spotlight.

Chalewote 2025. PC: chalewoteofficial

The middle of the week will provide opportunities for deeper engagement through labs, workshops, film salons, gallery tours and specialised cultural visits, while the 15–16 August Grand Finale Weekend will bring the biggest concentration of live performances, street theatre, murals and installations.

For first-time visitors, the best way to experience the festival is to plan around the activities that interest you most rather than trying to cover everything in one day.

Wear comfortable shoes, carry water, keep your belongings secure and allow extra time for travelling between locations.

Most importantly, check the latest official programme before setting off, as individual schedules, locations, access arrangements and other details may change.

The Chale Wote experience