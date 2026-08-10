8 countries that have granted visa-free access to all Africans in 2026 (updated list)

The number of African countries moving towards visa-free travel for fellow Africans has increased, with Chad and the Republic of the Congo announcing plans to remove entry visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

Chad and Congo have announced visa-free entry for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

Togo, Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia and Seychelles are also on the updated list.

Visa-free travel is being promoted as a way to boost African trade, tourism, investment and free movement.

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Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Déby announced the policy as part of efforts to strengthen African unity and make the free movement of people and goods across the continent a practical reality.

The Republic of the Congo has also announced a similar measure. President Denis Sassou-Nguesso confirmed that Congo will abolish visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027, describing the move as a step towards deeper continental integration and economic cooperation.

The developments come as African governments increasingly seek to reduce barriers to intra-African travel and support the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the African Development Bank's Visa Openness Index, only 28.2% of intra-African travel was visa-free by the end of 2025. The figure highlights the gap between the continent's ambitions for greater integration and the reality faced by African travellers crossing borders.

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Here are the eight African countries currently offering, or set to offer, visa-free access to all African nationals.

1. Chad

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno via africa.dailynewsegypt.com

Chad is set to become the eighth African country on this list when its new policy takes effect on January 1, 2027.

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President Mahamat Idriss Déby said the removal of visa requirements for African nationals is intended to strengthen continental unity and turn free movement into a practical reality.

The policy means African passport holders will no longer need an entry visa to travel to Chad once the measure comes into force.

2. Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo flag

The Republic of the Congo has also announced plans to abolish visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

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President Denis Sassou-Nguesso announced the decision during Africa Day celebrations at the African Development Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

The move is expected to facilitate travel, trade and economic cooperation between Congo and other African countries.

3. Togo

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé

The policy allows African travellers to enter the country without a visa for stays of up to 30 days, whether they arrive by land, air or sea.

However, travellers are still required to complete an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival.

4. Rwanda

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Rwanda has long pursued policies aimed at making travel easier for African nationals and remains one of the continent's strongest advocates of free movement.

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The country offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to nationals of African countries, supporting its ambition to position Kigali as a major destination for business, investment and tourism.

Also Read: 10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank

5. Ghana

Pres. Mahama during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston as part of his official visit to Jamaica

Ghana has also strengthened its visa-free travel policy for African nationals.

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From May 25, 2026, the government announced that African travellers would no longer be required to pay visa fees to enter Ghana.

However, travellers may still be subject to visa application procedures and security screening. The policy forms part of Ghana's broader efforts to promote Pan-African integration and tourism.

6. Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

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Benin offers visa-free access to African nationals as part of its efforts to promote regional integration and facilitate movement across its borders.

The policy supports the country's efforts to encourage intra-African trade, tourism and investment.

7. The Gambia

The City of Banjul serves as the commercial, educational, and transportation hub of The Gambia. Image credit: WorldAtlas.com

The Gambia has maintained visa-free access for African travellers, making it one of the more accessible destinations on the continent for intra-African travel.

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The policy supports the country's tourism sector while facilitating movement between The Gambia and other African countries.

8. Seychelles

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

Seychelles remains one of Africa's most open countries when it comes to international travel.

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The country operates a visa-free entry policy, allowing African travellers to enter without obtaining a visa before travelling, subject to the country's standard entry requirements.

Why visa-free travel matters for Africa

Reducing visa restrictions could have significant economic benefits for African countries.

Easier movement can support tourism, allow businesses to operate more easily across borders, encourage investment and make it simpler for professionals, students and entrepreneurs to move between African markets.

The policy also aligns with the broader objectives of the AfCFTA, which seeks to create a more integrated continental market covering more than 1.4 billion people.

However, visa-free travel is only one part of the free-movement challenge. Border procedures, transport links, work permits, residency requirements and other administrative restrictions can still make it difficult for Africans to live and work across national borders.

What happens next?

A picture illustrating visa-free travel

Chad and the Republic of the Congo are the latest countries to announce major changes to their visa policies, but their measures will not take effect until January 1, 2027.

Their decisions could encourage other African governments to adopt similar policies as the continent pushes towards greater economic integration.