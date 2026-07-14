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Ghana vs Nigeria Passport 2026: Which is stronger? Full comparison and visa-free countries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:24 - 14 July 2026
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Ghana vs Nigeria Passport 2026: Which is stronger? Full comparison and visa-free countries
For many travellers, a passport is more than an identity document. It determines how easily they can cross borders, pursue business opportunities, study abroad or take holidays without the burden of lengthy visa applications.
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  • Ghana's passport ranks higher than Nigeria's in the 2026 Passport Index, placing 65th globally with a mobility score of 73, compared with Nigeria's 84th place and score of 52.

  • Ghanaian passport holders enjoy greater travel freedom, with visa-free access to 42 countries, while Nigerians can travel visa-free to 24 countries.

  • The article compares both passports by examining their rankings, travel reach, visa-free destinations and the factors contributing to their global mobility.

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Every year, global passport rankings provide a snapshot of how much travel freedom citizens of different countries enjoy, offering insight into the strength of diplomatic ties and international mobility.

Also Read: 50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list

For West Africa's two largest economies, Ghana and Nigeria, the 2026 Passport Index shows a clear gap in global travel access.

While both countries continue to benefit from regional mobility under ECOWAS, Ghana's passport provides significantly greater visa-free access and ranks considerably higher than Nigeria's.

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Also Read: Ghana launches e-visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

Ghana leads in global mobility

A image of high rise buildings in Accra, Ghana Image source: www.ibomair.com

According to the 2026 Passport Index, Ghana outperforms Nigeria across every major indicator.

Ghana records a Mobility Score of 73, compared with 52 for Nigeria. The Ghanaian passport ranks 65th globally, while Nigeria is placed 84th.

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Also Read: Ghana remains visa-free as Cape Verde suspends visa-on-arrival scheme for 96 countries: Full list

The difference is also reflected in overall travel reach. Ghanaian passport holders enjoy easier access to 37% of destinations worldwide, compared with 26% for Nigerians.

Perhaps the most noticeable advantage is visa-free travel. Ghanaian citizens can visit 42 countries without obtaining a visa beforehand, while Nigerian passport holders have visa-free access to 24 countries.

Also Read: 27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada: See full list

What the rankings mean

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Nigeria-Lagos-Victoria-Island-Urbanization

A stronger passport makes international travel simpler and often less expensive. Visa-free access allows travellers to make plans at shorter notice, reduces application costs and eliminates the uncertainty of visa approvals.

For Ghanaian travellers, the broader network of visa-free destinations supports tourism, education, business travel and family visits. Several Caribbean countries also permit relatively lengthy stays of between 90 and 180 days.

Also Read: FULL LIST: All 21 African Countries Granted Visa-Free Access to Uganda

Nigeria continues to perform well within West Africa through ECOWAS, with visa-free access to neighbouring countries that supports regional trade, business and cultural exchange.

However, travel beyond the region generally requires more visa applications than is the case for Ghanaian passport holders.

Also Read: Top 10 fastest countries to obtain a second passport in the World: See list

Why Ghana ranks higher

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.
The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

Passport strength is influenced by several factors, including diplomatic relations, bilateral visa agreements, political stability and international confidence in a country's travel documents.

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In recent years, Ghana has expanded visa waiver agreements with several countries, helping improve its international mobility.

Also Read: Ghana, South Korea sign first visa waiver agreement after nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations

Nigeria, despite being Africa's largest economy and one of the continent's most influential countries, has not secured the same breadth of reciprocal visa arrangements.

Looking ahead

Both countries still require visas for many destinations in Europe, North America and parts of Asia. However, the rankings demonstrate that continued diplomatic engagement and stronger international partnerships can significantly improve travel freedom.

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As governments seek to strengthen trade, tourism and investment, expanding visa-free agreements is likely to remain an important policy objective.

Also Read: 9 New Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa: 2025 Agreements

Visa-free countries

Ghana (42 visa-free countries)

Ghana climbs 7 places in latest passport rankings, beats Nigeria and 41 African countries
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  1. Bahamas

  2. Bangladesh

  3. Barbados

  4. Belize

  5. Benin

  6. Burkina Faso

  7. Cape Verde (EASE registration required)

  8. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

  9. Dominica

  10. Eswatini

  11. Fiji

  12. Gambia

  13. Guinea

  14. Guinea-Bissau

  15. Guyana

  16. Haiti

  17. Jamaica

  18. Kenya

  19. Kiribati

  20. Liberia

  21. Malawi

  22. Malaysia

  23. Mali

  24. Mauritius

  25. Micronesia

  26. Niger

  27. Nigeria

  28. Philippines

  29. Rwanda

  30. São Tomé and Príncipe

  31. Senegal

  32. Sierra Leone

  33. Singapore

  34. South Africa

  35. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  36. Tanzania

  37. Togo

  38. Trinidad and Tobago

  39. Uganda

  40. Vanuatu

  41. Zambia

  42. Zimbabwe

Also Read: Here Are the Benefits of Holding a Diplomatic Passport as a Ghanaian

Nigeria (24 visa-free countries)

Nigeria Passport
Nigeria Passport

  1. Barbados

  2. Benin

  3. Burkina Faso

  4. Cameroon

  5. Cape Verde (EASE)

  6. Chad

  7. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

  8. Dominica

  9. Fiji

  10. Gambia

  11. Guinea

  12. Guinea-Bissau

  13. Haiti

  14. Kenya

  15. Kiribati

  16. Liberia

  17. Mali

  18. Micronesia

  19. Niger

  20. Vanuatu

  21. Rwanda

  22. Senegal

  23. Sierra Leone

  24. Togo

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Also Read: Top 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2025

Source

The rankings and travel access figures cited in this article are based on the 2026 Passport Index, which evaluates the strength of passports using data on visa-free, visa on arrival, electronic travel authorisation (eTA) and visa-required access across destinations worldwide.

The index measures passport mobility by assessing the level of travel freedom available to holders of each country's passport at the time of publication.

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Also Read: China releases list of visa-free countries for ordinary passport holders: See full list

Overall, the 2026 Passport Index places Ghana comfortably ahead of Nigeria in terms of global mobility. While both countries remain among Africa's most influential nations, Ghanaian passport holders currently enjoy broader visa-free access and greater international travel convenience.

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