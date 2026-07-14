Ghana vs Nigeria Passport 2026: Which is stronger? Full comparison and visa-free countries
Ghana's passport ranks higher than Nigeria's in the 2026 Passport Index, placing 65th globally with a mobility score of 73, compared with Nigeria's 84th place and score of 52.
Ghanaian passport holders enjoy greater travel freedom, with visa-free access to 42 countries, while Nigerians can travel visa-free to 24 countries.
The article compares both passports by examining their rankings, travel reach, visa-free destinations and the factors contributing to their global mobility.
Every year, global passport rankings provide a snapshot of how much travel freedom citizens of different countries enjoy, offering insight into the strength of diplomatic ties and international mobility.
For West Africa's two largest economies, Ghana and Nigeria, the 2026 Passport Index shows a clear gap in global travel access.
While both countries continue to benefit from regional mobility under ECOWAS, Ghana's passport provides significantly greater visa-free access and ranks considerably higher than Nigeria's.
Ghana leads in global mobility
According to the 2026 Passport Index, Ghana outperforms Nigeria across every major indicator.
Ghana records a Mobility Score of 73, compared with 52 for Nigeria. The Ghanaian passport ranks 65th globally, while Nigeria is placed 84th.
Also Read: Ghana remains visa-free as Cape Verde suspends visa-on-arrival scheme for 96 countries: Full list
The difference is also reflected in overall travel reach. Ghanaian passport holders enjoy easier access to 37% of destinations worldwide, compared with 26% for Nigerians.
Perhaps the most noticeable advantage is visa-free travel. Ghanaian citizens can visit 42 countries without obtaining a visa beforehand, while Nigerian passport holders have visa-free access to 24 countries.
What the rankings mean
A stronger passport makes international travel simpler and often less expensive. Visa-free access allows travellers to make plans at shorter notice, reduces application costs and eliminates the uncertainty of visa approvals.
For Ghanaian travellers, the broader network of visa-free destinations supports tourism, education, business travel and family visits. Several Caribbean countries also permit relatively lengthy stays of between 90 and 180 days.
Nigeria continues to perform well within West Africa through ECOWAS, with visa-free access to neighbouring countries that supports regional trade, business and cultural exchange.
However, travel beyond the region generally requires more visa applications than is the case for Ghanaian passport holders.
Why Ghana ranks higher
Passport strength is influenced by several factors, including diplomatic relations, bilateral visa agreements, political stability and international confidence in a country's travel documents.
In recent years, Ghana has expanded visa waiver agreements with several countries, helping improve its international mobility.
Also Read: Ghana, South Korea sign first visa waiver agreement after nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations
Nigeria, despite being Africa's largest economy and one of the continent's most influential countries, has not secured the same breadth of reciprocal visa arrangements.
Looking ahead
Both countries still require visas for many destinations in Europe, North America and parts of Asia. However, the rankings demonstrate that continued diplomatic engagement and stronger international partnerships can significantly improve travel freedom.
As governments seek to strengthen trade, tourism and investment, expanding visa-free agreements is likely to remain an important policy objective.
Visa-free countries
Ghana (42 visa-free countries)
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde (EASE registration required)
Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Dominica
Eswatini
Fiji
Gambia
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Liberia
Malawi
Malaysia
Mali
Mauritius
Micronesia
Niger
Nigeria
Philippines
Rwanda
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Singapore
South Africa
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Uganda
Vanuatu
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Nigeria (24 visa-free countries)
Barbados
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde (EASE)
Chad
Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Dominica
Fiji
Gambia
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Kenya
Kiribati
Liberia
Mali
Micronesia
Niger
Vanuatu
Rwanda
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo
Source
The rankings and travel access figures cited in this article are based on the 2026 Passport Index, which evaluates the strength of passports using data on visa-free, visa on arrival, electronic travel authorisation (eTA) and visa-required access across destinations worldwide.
The index measures passport mobility by assessing the level of travel freedom available to holders of each country's passport at the time of publication.
Overall, the 2026 Passport Index places Ghana comfortably ahead of Nigeria in terms of global mobility. While both countries remain among Africa's most influential nations, Ghanaian passport holders currently enjoy broader visa-free access and greater international travel convenience.
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