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No GDCL staff will lose jobs over floods, Sam George assures workers

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:07 - 14 July 2026
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No GDCL staff will lose jobs over floods, Sam George assures workers
Communications Minister Sam George has assured Ghana Digital Centres Limited staff that no jobs will be cut following the June 29 floods, while urging management to make the state-owned technology hub financially sustainable.
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Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Sam Nartey George has assured employees of Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) that their jobs will be retained despite the recent floods that severely affected the Accra Digital Centre.

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Addressing the Board, management and staff on Monday, July 13, 2026, the Minister dismissed concerns over possible layoffs, stating that the government remains committed to protecting workers as the Centre recovers from the destruction caused by the June 29 floods.

We are not laying off any staff of GDCL, whether temporarily or permanently, because of the flood. Every one of you is assured of the continuity of your jobs,Mr George said.

READ ALSO: 2 state agencies suffer heavy losses after Accra floods; several pieces of equipment destroyed [photos]

His assurance follows the Ministry's intervention to reverse a decision by GDCL management to suspend the employment contracts of all staff after the floods disrupted operations at the state-owned technology hub.

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The Ministry rejected the move, describing it as unacceptable and directing management to reinstate the affected employees immediately.

While reaffirming government support, the Minister stressed that the recovery period should also mark the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation.

READ ALSO: DVLA unveils new timeline for digital number plates; see full details

As reported by CitiNews, he challenged staff and management to move beyond restoring normal operations and instead focus on building a stronger, commercially successful institution.

Let’s take this as the reset of the reset. Every staff member will have to play their role because it’s not going to be business as usual, he said.
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Mr George noted that the Ministry would continue to back the Centre's recovery efforts while introducing measures to strengthen corporate governance, improve operational efficiency and ensure long-term financial sustainability.

He expressed confidence that GDCL has the resources and infrastructure needed to become a profitable state-owned enterprise and indicated that management would be expected to deliver measurable results.

With the assets you hold, there is no excuse for GDCL not to be profitable… It will not fail, not under my watch, he added.

READ ALSO: BOG exchange rates: See how much the Ghana cedi performed against the dollar, pound, euro and other major currencies on July 13

Ghana Digital Centres Limited manages the Accra Digital Centre, which serves as a hub for technology companies, start-ups and innovation-driven businesses.

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Although the June 29 floods disrupted activities at the facility, recovery efforts are ongoing as government seeks to restore confidence among tenants, investors and stakeholders within Ghana's digital ecosystem.

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No GDCL staff will lose jobs over floods, Sam George assures workers
News
14.07.2026
No GDCL staff will lose jobs over floods, Sam George assures workers