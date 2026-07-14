France vs Spain: World Cup Preview, head-to-head, lineups and prediction

The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches another blockbuster stage on Tuesday as France face Spain in a mouthwatering semi-final clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

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With a place in the World Cup final at stake, two of Europe's football heavyweights will renew one of the game's fiercest rivalries. The winner will advance to the final to face either England or Argentina.

France are chasing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, while reigning European champions Spain are looking to reach their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

France eyes historic third straight World Cup final.

Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images

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Two-time world champions France have been one of the tournament's standout teams, winning all six of their matches to comfortably top Group I before eliminating Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout rounds.

Didier Deschamps' men have scored 16 goals throughout the competition and arrive in the semi-finals full of confidence after a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Captain Kylian Mbappe redeemed himself after missing an earlier penalty by opening the scoring with a brilliant strike before providing an assist for Ousmane Dembele to seal the win.

France's attacking quartet of Mbappe, Dembele, Michael Olise and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola has consistently troubled opposition defences throughout the tournament.

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The match also marks another milestone for head coach Didier Deschamps, who will oversee his 26th FIFA World Cup match, surpassing the long-standing managerial record previously held by Germany's Helmut Schön.

History also favours Les Bleus, who have progressed from each of their last four World Cup semi-finals, winning their previous three without conceding a goal.

Spain seeks another major final under Luis de la Fuente.

Lamine Yamal

Spain head into the contest with momentum of their own after another impressive tournament campaign.

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La Roja topped Group H before defeating Austria, Portugal and Belgium to book their place in the last four.

Midfielder Mikel Merino has emerged as Spain's knockout hero, scoring decisive goals against both Portugal and Belgium after coming off the bench.

Manager Luis de la Fuente has transformed Spain into one of international football's most consistent teams. Since taking charge, his side has enjoyed an outstanding record in major tournaments, combining defensive solidity with attacking flair.

The reigning European champions have lost only one of their last 27 matches at major tournaments and have kept nine clean sheets during that run.

Young superstar Lamine Yamal remains one of Spain's biggest attacking threats after starring in recent victories over France, including the UEFA Nations League final and Euro 2024 semi-final.

France vs Spain head-to-head record

The rivalry between France and Spain has produced some memorable encounters over the years.

Matches played: 38

Spain wins: 18

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France wins: 13

Draws: 7

READ MORE: Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies aged 38 weeks after FIFA World Cup removal

Although France defeated Spain 3-1 in their only previous FIFA World Cup meeting, recent history has favoured La Roja.

Spain have won seven of their last ten meetings with France, including victories in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and the UEFA Nations League final.

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Possible lineups

France predicted XI: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe.

Spain predicted XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Match prediction

This promises to be one of the highest-quality matches of the tournament.

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France possess exceptional pace and firepower in attack, while Spain's technical quality, midfield control and defensive organisation make them an equally formidable opponent.

With Mbappe capable of changing games in an instant and Spain boasting the creativity of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, the contest could be decided by moments of individual brilliance.

However, Spain's recent dominance over France and their impressive tournament form give them a slight edge heading into the semi-final.