Here's how a student pilot safely landed a plane after her instructor reportedly jumped out mid-flight

A 22-year-old student pilot in Argentina safely landed a Cessna 150 after her flight instructor, Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, reportedly jumped from the aircraft during a training flight. Authorities are investigating the incident as the aviation community hails the trainee's remarkable composure.

A 22-year-old student pilot safely landed a training aircraft after her instructor, Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, reportedly jumped from the plane during a flight lesson in Argentina.

Before reportedly exiting the aircraft, Bertazzo allegedly told the trainee, "You know what you have to do. Carry on," leaving her alone to fly the plane back to safety.

Argentine authorities are investigating the incident, while aviation experts have praised the student's calm response and successful emergency landing under extraordinary circumstances.

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A 22-year-old student pilot in Argentina has been praised for her remarkable composure after safely landing a training aircraft on her own when her instructor reportedly jumped out of the plane during a routine flight.

The incident happened on July 4 near Toledo, in Argentina's Córdoba Province, and has shocked the country's aviation community. Authorities are still investigating exactly what led to the instructor's actions.

According to reports, investigators say Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, a 42-year-old flight instructor, was conducting a training session in a Cessna 150 aircraft with his student, identified only as Rosario.

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Although Rosario had already earned her private pilot's licence, she was completing additional flying hours required for further aviation qualifications.

Reports indicated that shortly after take-off, while the aircraft was flying at about 850 feet (260 metres), Bertazzo reportedly removed his headset, unfastened his seatbelt and opened the aircraft door.

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Before leaving the aircraft, he allegedly turned to Rosario and told her:

You know what you have to do. Carry on.

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Rosario later told police she initially thought her instructor was joking. It was only moments later that she realised she was alone at the controls of the aircraft. Despite the shock, Rosario remained calm.

Using the emergency procedures she had learned during flight training, she kept control of the aircraft, turned it back towards the airfield and successfully landed the plane without causing any damage or suffering any injuries.

After landing, she immediately contacted emergency services and helped investigators locate the area where she believed her instructor had fallen. His body was later recovered near Toledo.