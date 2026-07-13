Kano, Nigeria, among the 10 largest cities in the world by population in 2026 – Full list

Kano, Nigeria, ranks among the world's 10 largest cities by population in 2026. See the full list of the biggest cities and their latest population figures.

As the world's population continues to grow, the ranking of the largest cities is constantly changing. According to the World Population Review 2026 city proper population data, several global cities have strengthened their positions, while others have slipped down the list due to differences in how city boundaries are measured.

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One of the biggest surprises in the latest rankings is Kano, Nigeria, which has secured a place among the 10 largest cities in the world by population in 2026. The list also highlights China's continued dominance, with multiple cities making the top 10, while Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo emerges as the world's third-most populous city based on city proper figures.

Here's the full list of the 10 largest cities in the world by population in 2026 and how they compare.

1. Shanghai, China

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Shanghai, China

Shanghai leads the world with 24,722,254 people, growing nearly 2% in the past year alone. As China's largest city proper, Shanghai's population reflects an extraordinary concentration of people within its administrative boundaries, driven by the city's role as the country's financial and commercial capital.

2. Delhi, India

Delhi, India

Delhi follows closely with 23,390,383 residents, adding over half a million people in a single year, a 2.42% jump that makes it one of the fastest-growing cities in this top tier. India's capital continues to draw migrants from across the north of the country in search of work and opportunity.

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3. Kinshasa, DR Congo

Kinshasa, DR Congo

Kinshasa is the standout entry on this list, sitting in third place with 21,852,144 people. It is also the fastest-growing city in the entire top 10, expanding by 5.13% in a single year. The Democratic Republic of Congo's capital has exploded in size over recent decades, and its city-proper population now rivals cities that dominate global headlines far more often.

4. Mumbai, India

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Mumbai holds fourth place with 21,782,818 residents. India's financial capital continues to grow steadily, though at a slower pace than Delhi, adding a more modest 1.13% over the past year as space within the city itself becomes increasingly constrained.

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5. Beijing, China

Beijing, China [WorldTravelGuide]

China's capital ranks fifth with 21,571,693 people, growing just over 2% annually. Beijing's population has continued climbing even as the city works to manage congestion and pollution through satellite city development and stricter residency controls.

6. Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi comes in sixth with 21,243,390 residents, and it's growing fast, up over 4% in a year. Pakistan's largest city and economic engine continues to absorb migrants from across the country, straining infrastructure that has struggled to keep pace with demand.

7. Shenzhen, China

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Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen holds seventh place with 20,622,629 people. Once a small fishing town before China's economic reforms transformed it into a technology and manufacturing powerhouse, Shenzhen's population growth mirrors its meteoric rise as one of the country's most important cities.

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8. Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China

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Guangzhou ranks eighth with 18,515,410 residents. As the heart of the Pearl River Delta manufacturing region, Guangzhou remains one of China's most important trade and export hubs, with a population that continues expanding steadily year over year.

9. Kano, Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria

Kano takes ninth place with 17,510,247 people, the only West African city to crack the global top 10 by this measure. Northern Nigeria's largest city has grown rapidly, up more than 3% in a single year, cementing its place as one of the most populous urban centres on the continent.

10. Chengdu, China

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Chengdu, China