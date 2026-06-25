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5 essential things to consider before buying a new phone

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:57 - 25 June 2026
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Mobile Phone
Discover the 5 essential factors to consider when buying a new phone.
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Mobile phones have now become critical devices in the world.

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Due to globalisation and the spread of the internet, devices have become the most used for communication across the world.

It is used daily for mass communication, private chats, and so on.

The question is, what do you look out for before buying a phone?

Purchasing a new phone is a significant decision, given the wide range of options available in the market.

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To ensure you make the right choice, here are five critical factors you must never overlook: 

1. Performance and processing power 

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The phone's performance is determined by its processor, RAM, and storage capacity.

Opt for a device with a powerful processor (e.g., Snapdragon, Apple A-series, or Exynos) and sufficient RAM (at least 4GB for smooth multitasking).

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Additionally, consider storage space—choose a phone with ample internal storage or expandable memory to accommodate your apps, photos, and files.

2. Battery life and charging speed

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Battery life is crucial for uninterrupted usage.

Look for a phone with a long-lasting battery (measured in mAh) that suits your daily needs.

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Additionally, check for fast-charging capabilities and wireless charging options, which can significantly enhance convenience. 

3. Display quality and size 

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The display is one of the most frequently used components of a phone.

Prioritise a device with a high-resolution screen (Full HD or higher) and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience.

Consider the size and type of display (e.g., AMOLED, OLED, or LCD) based on your preferences for media consumption, gaming, or productivity.

4. Camera quality and features

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For photography enthusiasts, camera performance is a key consideration.

Evaluate the phone's camera specifications, including megapixel count, aperture size, and additional features like optical image stabilisation (OIS), night mode, and ultra-wide lenses.

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Evaluate the phone's camera specifications, including megapixel count, aperture size, and additional features like optical image stabilisation (OIS), night mode, and ultra-wide lenses.

Don’t forget to check the front-facing camera quality if you frequently take selfies or participate in video calls. 

5. Software and updates

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The operating system and software support play a vital role in the phone's usability and longevity.

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Ensure the device runs on the latest version of its operating system (e.g., Android or iOS) and receives regular updates for security and performance improvements.

Additionally, consider the manufacturer's track record for providing timely updates. 

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