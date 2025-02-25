10 ways to detect if someone is spying on your phone

In today’s hyper-connected world, smartphones are treasure troves of personal and sensitive information.

Unfortunately, this makes them prime targets for surveillance.

Whether it’s a jealous partner, a malicious hacker, or even a sophisticated spyware tool, unauthorised access to your phone can have serious consequences.

Here are 10 ways to determine if someone is spying on your phone.

1. Unusual battery drain

Spyware and monitoring apps often run continuously in the background, consuming significant battery power.

If your phone’s battery life has drastically decreased without a clear reason, it could be a sign of unauthorised activity. Check your battery usage settings to identify any apps consuming excessive power.

2. Spikes in data usage

Spyware typically transmits data from your device to a third party, leading to unexpected increases in data consumption.

Monitor your data usage through your phone’s settings or your mobile carrier’s app to detect any unusual patterns.

3. Sluggish performance

If your phone suddenly becomes slow, freezes, or crashes frequently, it could be struggling to handle the additional load from spyware.

Performance issues are often a telltale sign of malicious software running in the background.

4. Strange noises during calls

Clicking, static, or echoing sounds during phone calls can indicate that your conversations are being intercepted.

While these noises can sometimes be caused by network issues, persistent anomalies should raise concerns.

5. Unfamiliar apps or files

Spyware often disguises itself as legitimate apps or hides within system files. Regularly review your installed apps and file directories for anything suspicious or unfamiliar.

Uninstall any apps you don’t recognise or no longer use.

6. Overheating when idle

If your phone feels unusually warm even when not in use, it could be a sign that spyware is actively running processes in the background.

Overheating is a common symptom of resource-intensive malicious software.

7. Unusual text messages

Spyware may send or receive cryptic text messages containing random characters or codes. These messages could be commands or data transmissions linked to the monitoring software.

Pay attention to any strange or unexpected texts.

8. Excessive pop-ups or ads

A sudden increase in pop-ups or ads may indicate the presence of malware or spyware on your device. These intrusive elements often accompany malicious software and can compromise your privacy.

9. Suspicious GPS activity

If your phone’s location services activate without your input or your GPS behaves erratically, it could suggest that someone is tracking your movements.

Review your location settings and permissions for any unusual activity.

10. Random screen activity

Your phone’s screen lighting up or turning on unexpectedly could be a sign that an app or spyware is running in the background.