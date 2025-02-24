10 ways to survive in Kasoa without 'losing your mind'

Kasoa today has become synonymous with 'chaos.'. But is that the reality of the full story?

For years, Kasoa has been labelled as a "no man's land," an area that is prone to violence, odd incidents, and a notorious hotspot.

Kasoa, widely recognised as a busy market town in the Awutu Senya East District of Ghana's Central Region, has gained significant popularity in recent years.

Its major settlements—Opeikuma, Adam Nana, Kpormertey, Ofaakor, Akweley, Walantu, and Zongo—have become well-known due to rapid urbanisation.

However, Kasoa has often been portrayed negatively due to the frequent reports of crime and other unflattering news.

While these stories have painted the town in a bad light, they do not fully represent the reality of life there. Some people view Kasoa as a dangerous place, while others see it as a vibrant community within Ghana. But is it as bad as it seems?

Kasoa, like any other town, has its challenges, but it is also a great place to live if you take the necessary precautions. Here are some essential tips for surviving and thriving in Kasoa:

Avoid trouble

Kasoa is not as dangerous as some people make it out to be, but like any other place, you need to be mindful of your actions.

Avoid unnecessary conflicts and do not meddle in other people’s affairs. Keep to yourself and stay out of situations that do not concern you. This will help you stay safe and avoid unwanted attention.

Avoid wandering at night

Kasoa can be intimidating at night due to the high volume of people moving in and out of the town.

Many residents work in Accra and return late, making the streets crowded even after dark. Unfortunately, criminals often take advantage of the darkness to rob or attack unsuspecting individuals.

To stay safe, avoid walking around late at night, especially during power outages. If you must go out, ensure you are in a group or use trusted transportation.

Do not attempt to steal

While theft does occur in Kasoa, it is important to note that the community does not tolerate such behaviour.

Thieves are often met with severe consequences, including brutal beatings or even lynching.

Kasoa is a market town, and residents are very protective of their belongings. Attempting to steal is not only morally wrong but also extremely dangerous.

The risks far outweigh any potential gains

Don't spend the night with someone's wife

Kasoa is home to many beautiful and independent women, but getting involved with someone else’s spouse is a risky move.

The town has a reputation for being unforgiving in such situations, and the consequences can be deadly. To avoid trouble, steer clear of relationships with married individuals. It’s simply not worth the risk.

Wake up early for work

Many residents of Kasoa work in Accra, and the daily commute can be challenging.

Nearly 5,000 people travel from Kasoa to Accra each day, making transportation highly competitive.

To avoid long waits and heavy traffic, it’s advisable to wake up early and leave for work by 4:30 AM. By 6:00 AM, bus stops are often crowded with hundreds of people waiting for transportation, and traffic congestion peaks around 8:00 AM.

Keep your belongings close at the bus stop

Pickpocketing is a common issue in Kasoa, especially at crowded bus stops. Thieves often take advantage of the chaos to steal from unsuspecting commuters.

To protect yourself, keep your belongings close and secure at all times. Be vigilant, especially when boarding troski (minibuses), as thieves may try to exploit the rush.

Consider buying a car if you can afford it

Owning a car can significantly reduce the stress of commuting from Kasoa. The town is a major transit point for vehicles travelling from Cape Coast, Takoradi, and other regions, making the roads extremely busy.

Having your own vehicle not only saves you time but also ensures your safety and comfort. If you can afford it, investing in a car is a wise decision.

Keep police emergency contacts handy

While Kasoa is generally peaceful, some areas can be dangerous. It’s always a good idea to have the police emergency contact saved on your phone.

If you find yourself in a difficult situation, such as a robbery or other serious trouble, do not hesitate to call the police for assistance. They are there to help.

Ensure your partner lives in Kasoa

If you are in a relationship, it’s best if your partner also resides in Kasoa. The town’s negative reputation has made some people hesitant to visit their partners there, which can lead to misunderstandings or conflicts.

Having your partner nearby can help you avoid unnecessary complications and maintain a peaceful relationship.

Avoid snatching someone's girlfriend or boyfriend

Avoid snatching someone's girlfriend or boyfriend.In this era, though love is not difficult to find like in the olden days, when you have to show your power by killing and bringing the game home, helping the woman's family, and so on, people have become critical of their relationship partners.

Any attempt to snatch what belongs to them will land you in trouble because they will come at you with all the required force to deal with you vehemently that you will love to regret for the rest of your life.