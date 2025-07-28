WAFCON: 2 Ghana Black Queens players named in Team of the Tournament

Two Ghana Black Queens stars have been rewarded for their outstanding displays at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, earning places in the tournament's elite eleven after helping their country claim bronze in Morocco.

Grace Asantewaa and Portia Boakye both made the cut for the prestigious Team of the Tournament, joining Africa's finest players in recognition of their exceptional three-week campaign.

Ghana's journey wasn't straightforward, with early struggles threatening to derail their tournament hopes. However, the duo played crucial roles in turning things around, inspiring a remarkable revival that led to a dramatic third-place finish.

Their finest hour came during the dramatic bronze medal playoff against South Africa, where Ghana prevailed 4-3 on penalties to secure their spot on the podium. Both players showed tremendous character when it mattered most.

Asantewaa, who plies her trade with Mexican Liga MX Femenil side Juárez, was a midfield maestro throughout the competition.

Grace Asantewaa

Her technical brilliance, non-stop energy, and clever distribution caught the eye of selectors who praised her for bringing flair and intelligence to Ghana's engine room.

Meanwhile, Boakye earned recognition for her defensive leadership and tactical awareness. The centre-back directed Ghana's backline with impressive composure, organising her teammates and providing the stability that allowed the Black Queens to build their success.

Portia Boakye

WAFCON BEST XI

The Ghanaian pair find themselves in distinguished company within the tournament's Best XI, rubbing shoulders with Nigeria's Rashidat Ajibade, Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak, and South Africa's Refiloe Jane.

Predictably, Nigeria dominated the selections after claiming their record-breaking 10th continental crown. All eleven chosen players came from the four semi-finalists, underlining the quality required to reach WAFCON's business end.