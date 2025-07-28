Semenyo reveals new season plans after turning down potential Man United move

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is keeping his cards close to his chest about specific targets, but the Bournemouth star has made it clear he's hungry for an even better campaign after his breakout year on the south coast.

The 24-year-old forward enjoyed his most successful season to date, bagging 11 goals and setting up five more as the Cherries achieved their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth place with 56 points.

Rather than letting that success go to his head, Semenyo is already plotting how to raise the bar even higher when the new season kicks off.

Speaking to Bournemouth's media team, the Black Stars player kept his specific aims under wraps but left no doubt about his hunger for improvement. Semenyo revealed:

I feel like doing better than I did last year is the target for me, so I'm still going to keep my target close to my chest. But I'm hoping by the end of the season, I would have completed that.

His determination to build on last season's achievements has already shown during pre-season, where he played a starring role in Bournemouth's impressive 3-0 victory over Everton at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium during their American tour.

Semenyo commits future to Bournemouth

The club clearly shares Semenyo's optimism about what lies ahead, recently tying him down to a bumper new contract that runs until 2030. The deal represents a major vote of confidence in a player who has developed into one of the Premier League's most exciting attacking talents.

His commitment to the Vitality Stadium project means Bournemouth fans can look forward to watching their star man continue his development in red and black stripes, rather than seeing him depart for one of the bigger clubs reportedly circling.